Infinity Ward is set to swing the banhammer on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone cheaters, with the developer reiterating what actions may get players kicked out.

Cheating has been rampant in Modern Warfare‘s competitive multiplayer mode and the free-to-download battle royale mode Warzone, particularly on the PC. Infinity Ward has been trying to fight back against cheaters, but players have continued to voice their complaints against the unfair practice.

It appears that Infinity Ward is gearing up for another wave of bannings, with a warning on what the developer considers as cheating.

“Cheating will not be tolerated. More banwaves are coming,” Infinity Ward said. The developer also warned players who may not be aware that utilizing certain services is already considered cheating, which may result in their accounts being taken down.

In April, Infinity Ward said that it had banned 70,000 players worldwide due to cheating, but that was apparently not enough to make a significant difference. Warzone console players started turning off crossplay capabilities, sacrificing the chance for matches to fill up faster in order to avoid PC cheaters.

Infinity Ward may be having trouble with determining the accounts that need to be banned. Earlier this month, some legitimate players found that their accounts were permanently banned, only to see them reactivated after a few days.

It remains to be seen if Infinity Ward will do something different in the next banwaves against cheaters, and if it will be more effective in keeping the unfair practice out of the Call of Duty games.

Editors' Recommendations