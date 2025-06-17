 Skip to main content
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’s cutscenes are so good, they’ll screen at a film festival

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has been criticized as an interactive movie, but now it’s getting an actual movie of sorts: the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival is showing a “cinematic cut” of the game on July 9. Warhorse Studios calls it a “proud moment for games as a serious storytelling medium.”

What that cinematic cut will look like is anyone’s guess, but unless it’s absurdly long, it won’t be able to capture the full story. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has somewhere around a dozen hours of cutscenes for just the main story alone, not to mention the many, many sidequests in the game. While it would be hilarious to see viewers roped into a 15-hour-long Let’s Play, that seems unlikely.

But with Dandiel Vávra and Petr Pekař at the helm, it’s likely going to be impressive. Vávra is the lead writer and director for both of the Kingdom Come games, while Pekař is Warhorse Studio’s cinematic director. There’s no word on whether the cinematic cut will be available outside the film festival, but cross your fingers.

The game’s story picks up where Kingdom Come: Deliverance left off, following the same protagonist as the first game in 15th-century Bohemia. With a focus on historical accuracy and player freedom, the game provides a wide range of options and outcomes depending on your choices. However, it stands apart from many other titles because the stakes are smaller, focused more on the individual people than any sort of world-spanning event.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is set to be a contender for game of the year and is likely going to bring home numerous awards, already winning Best PC Game at Gamescom 2024. It has so far been a huge success, reportedly breaking even on its release day. Continued content updates since launch have broaden the game’s appeal, such as a hardcore mode for players that want a deadly challenge.

