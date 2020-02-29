Gaming

Kojima Productions teaser could hint at new Silent Hill project

By

Kojima Productions teased its next project in a series of tweets. While the posts don’t offer any concrete info on the company’s next game, fans noticed several clues that could point toward a new Silent Hill game.

The tweets show Aki Saito, Kojima Productions head of communications, working in the office and says, “Sorry to be silent everyone! I’ve been really busy lately … I [I] can say more soon about what we are going to …”

That might seem like a fairly innocuous tweet to most, but fans who are used to Hideo Kojima’s cryptic teasers noticed possible hints. The use of the word “silent” led fans to believe that the studio is working on a new installment of the Silent Hill series.

The game designer famously worked on P.T., an interactive demo for Silent Hills. Despite praise from fans, the horror game was canceled by Konami and removed from the PlayStation Store. Kojima parted ways with Konami shortly after.

Closer inspection reveals that Saito is holding a Pyramid brand pencil, which some believe could be a nod to the game’s classic villain Pyramid Head.

While fans could be digging too deep for clues, Kojima has a history of teasing players in creative ways. Just recently, the director released a trailer for what appeared to be new Death Stranding content. On closer inspection, fans realized that the trailer was cut to look like the Oscar-winning film 1917, leaving players confused as to whether or not the announcement was legitimate.

It’s unclear if it would even be possible for Kojima Productions to create a Silent Hill game, considering that Konami owns the rights to the franchise and is actively seeking fan feedback about the series. Last year, the studio used the rights to create a Silent Hill Pachinko machine.

Regardless of what’s actually happening, details about Kojima Productions’ next project are coming soon. The photo in the tweet shows Saito writing “Next week!” on a post-it note, hinting that some kind of announcement is imminent.

Kojima has a lot to celebrate in any case. The Death Stranding director will receive a fellowship at the BAFTA Game Awards on April 2. The award is BAFTA’s “highest accolade” and meant to honor outstanding achievement in the video game industry. Kojima joins a star-studded list of previous winners that includes Valve co-founder Gabe Newell, Fable designer Peter Molyneux, and Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto.

