Lego Star Wars gets Mandalorian and Bad Batch content today

The force is in full, well, force as the recent Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga celebrates its first Star Wars Day. For May the Fourth, the title has added new downloadable content batches featuring new playable characters from Star Wars spinoffs like The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the most recent of the Lego games and does a lot to expand on and shake up the timeless formula seen in its past installments. It’s also thrown in DLC additions to make the brick-filled galaxy far far away larger than ever.

The new DLC comes in two separate packs by the names of “The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack” and “The Bad Batch Character Pack.” Each pack costs $3 or you can get them and the rest of the offered DLC through the season pass, which is going for $16. Those that purchase the deluxe edition of the game already have each character pack, so no further purchases are needed to enjoy the new additions.

Each of today’s character packs comes with the following characters.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack Ahsoka Tano

Boba Fett

Bo Katan

Fennec Shand

Moff Gideon The Bad Batch Character Pack Hunter

Wrecker

Tech

Crosshair

Echo

These two content packs mark the end of the planned DLC coming to Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, unless Traveller’s Tales has something planned for the future. You can celebrate Star Wars dDay with some new characters for your digital Lego collection with this additional content right now.

