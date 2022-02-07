  1. Gaming

Madden 22 predicts the Bengals will win Super Bowl LVI

DeAngelo Epps
By

EA Sports Madden NFL has delivered its yearly Super Bowl prediction using its “prediction tool:” Madden NFL 22. The simulation found that the Cincinnati Bengals will take their first Super Bowl, despite lacking home-field advantage, beating the Los Angeles Rams 24-21 in a very close game.

Madden has made it tradition to predict the Super Bowl scores every year. While many see it as a joke, history shows that these predictions have been right more times than not since their beginnings at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004. In fact, they once delivered a perfect prediction in the case of the Patriots and the Seahawks at Super Bowl XLIX.

Here’s the exact breakdown of how Madden 22‘s Super Bowl game went this year, according to EA.

  • First quarter: “Cincinnati scores first with a Joe Burrow touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase, but the Rams quickly answer with a four-yard run from Sony Michel to tie the game.”
  • Second quarter: “The lone score in the second quarter came just before halftime on a 32-yard catch and score from Cooper Kupp, giving the Rams a 14-7 halftime lead.”
  • Third quarter: “Defense ruled the third quarter as Eli Apple intercepts Matthew Stafford for a touchdown coming out of halftime, tying the game at 14.”
  • Fourth quarter: “Offense dominated the fourth quarter, beginning with a Bengals touchdown drive led by Burrow that culminated in a 13-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams answered on a touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr., tying the game late in the fourth quarter. With just enough time on the clock, Burrow leads the Bengals on one final drive, where Evan McPherson kicks a game-winning 49-yard field goal, giving the Bengals their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.”

Of course, Madden isn’t always flawless in its simulation. Whether you choose to believe the Bengals will win the Super Bowl is up to you. Make sure to watch the big game and see how it all actually unfolds on Sunday, February 13.

