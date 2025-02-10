 Skip to main content
Madden’s Super Bowl 59 prediction was right, but missed details

By
The TE gets wide open on a delayed fade route in Madden 23.
EA

In case you missed it, Super Bowl 59 (LIX) was yesterday, and the Eagles whooped the Chiefs by an unexpected margin. Madden predicted this with a simulated game between the two teams, guessing that it would be a tight game that the Eagles would ultimately win. While Philadelphia did take home the championship, it was not a close game; the Eagles won 40-22, versus the predicted 23-21. More than that, the Chiefs scored two touchdowns at the end of the game during “garbage time.” In actuality, the score gap was much wider.

Every year, Electronic Arts runs a simulated game between the two teams competing in the Super Bowl, and it’s actually correct more often than not. The football franchise has had a 55% success rate in predicting the winner since 2004, and sometimes it has been almost too accurate. Take 2015, for instance, when the game somehow determined the Patriots would make an incredible comeback and nailed almost every detail down to the final score.

Interestingly enough, this year’s prediction also called out quarterback Jalen Hurts as the MVP. It’s almost enough to make you believe the Madden franchise has a touch of clairvoyance.

A Chiefs player celebrates a win in Madden 24.
EA

Like we said earlier, though — EA’s predictions aren’t always correct. It has never guessed correctly more than twice in a row, but then again, it hasn’t been wrong more than twice in a row, either.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Fans take it upon themselves each year to run their own simulations and compare the results against EA’s “official” prediction. Several people reported a predicted Chiefs win, but in the end, none of the predictions were close to reality. This year’s Super Bowl was something of an upset, with odds favoring the Chiefs over the Eagles, and that same outcome seems to have been played out on the virtual field, too.

Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
How to pre-order Madden NFL 23: retailers, editions, and bonuses
This mid-air hit is an example of one of Madden NFL 23's new disruptive FieldSense animations.

Down, set ... hike! It's a yearly tradition for the biggest, best Madden title to drop in near the end of summer and this year is no exception. Madden NFL 23 has fans of both games and the physical sport joining together in shared excitement for this latest installment in the quintessential football simulation game. Madden NFL 23 will let you carve your own rise into the ranks of the best players of all time, go behind the scenes in the Franchise mode to scout players, facilitate trades, manage your staff, or even build an unstoppable dream team in Madden Ultimate Team.

Madden games have come a long way since the early entries on the early consoles. Madden NFL 23 is a full-on service game, with its own currency and progression to keep the game fresh and relevant all season long. While you could just grab the game after release, hardcore fans of the game who know they will be investing more than the initial asking price should check out what extras there are available for pre-ordering, as well as if the extra content included in the different editions speaks to you. Here's everything you need to know about how to pre-order Madden NFL 23.

Madden NFL 23’s development was somber and self-aware
This mid-air hit is an example of one of Madden NFL 23's new disruptive FieldSense animations.

While EA's Madden football games often top sales charts every year, those sales haven't reflected quality. The critical consensus on the series has been on the decline in recent years, and Madden NFL 22 was riddled with bugs that hampered the experience. Thankfully, the developers are aware of Madden's flaws and trying to improve its signature gameplay with Madden NFL 23.
Madden 23 Official Reveal Trailer
Speaking to Digital Trends, Executive Producer of Gameplay Aaron McHardy painted a picture of a more somber and reflective development of Madden NFL 23 as EA Tiburon mourned rthe passing of series namesake John Madden and tried to make up for the franchise's past failures. While Digital Trends hasn't gone hands-on with the game yet, McHardy highlights that Madden NFL 23 will address many issues fans have thanks to a plethora of bug fixes and a new suite of features called FieldSENSE that touches every part of the experience.
"The investment in FieldSENSE, bug fixes, and gameplay was so big because we know FieldSENSE hits whether you're playing Franchise, Ultimate Team, The Yard, or a quick match with a friend on your couch," McHardy tells Digital Trends. "It's exciting because it hits every part of the game, every mode you're playing. We feel like anyone who plays Madden NFL 23 can really feel something new and different in the game this year."
Exterminating bugs
Before the team could make Madden NFL 23's gameplay better, they had to fix what was broken already. The past few Madden titles have all been riddled with bugs, and the situation got worse than ever with Madden NFL 22. The annual release schedule and pandemic had finally caught up to EA Tiburon's game quality. McHardy outlined the steps the developers are taking to ensure it (hopefully) doesn't happen again.
"We looked at how we developed the game and scoured the internet, and actually got our QA department to, within our dev tools, log every complaint that we could find to track them," McHardy explains. "Where possible, we'd go in and analyze that to figure out what the actual issue was that was causing someone to complain. If there was a video, we put it in our database, and if it was a general complaint about an area of our game, we'd gather them all together and figure out what all the issues are."
"We are hyperfocused on making the most polished game that we can."

This process was thorough, as the developers ended up with a list of "hundreds" of bugs and issues that EA Tiburon could improve. The team then fixed some issues as part of Madden NFL 22's live-service updates and took anything they couldn't fix into account when planning Madden NFL 23's development.
"In the way that we plan new features every year, we were also planning fixes for all of those bugs to make sure that we fixed them and also have time left to catch new ones we are creating," he said. "Polish was a big thing for us on the team this year, so while there are still some bugs because we aren't finished, we feel like the game is already in a better position this year than it was at this time last year. We are hyperfocused on making the most polished game that we can."
We won't know for sure whether or not this will all really pan out until the game is in our hands this August, but it seems like EA knows where it messed up and wants to do better.
Sensible changes

Madden NFL 23’s ‘no-brainer’ cover star is John Madden
John Madden bursts through the cover of Madden NFL 23: All Madden Edition.

EA has confirmed rumors that Coach John Madden will be the cover star of Madden NFL 23. 
John Madden, who had a long career as both the coach of the Oakland Raiders and a football analyst, died in December 2021. EA is honoring Madden -- the namesake and inspiration behind its highly successful football game franchise -- by renaming a recently renovated field at its Redwood Shores headquarters to the "John Madden Field" and putting him on the cover of Madden NFL 23. There will be three unique covers, including one by artist Chuck Styles for the digital-exclusive Madden NFL 23 All-Madden Edition.

Speaking to Digital Trends, executive producer Aaron McHardy said that EA typically looks at the most exciting and Madden brand-aligned athletes in the NFL when choosing a cover star. But he says there wasn't much of a debate about who would headline the next game after the team learned of Madden's death.
"I don't even think there were discussions as everybody just arrived at the fact that he's going back on the cover because we have to honor him in the best way we possibly can," McHardy said. "It's been so long since he was on the cover of the game, but the game has got his name on it every single year, so we wanted to do everything we could to honor the legend like he is, and it was a no-brainer to put him on the cover." 
Madden is not just being honored on the cover. The first thing players will experience when booting up Madden NFL 23 is a fictional game where two versions of Madden are facing off against each other with all-star teams of athletes in the 1970s Oakland Coliseum. This game will even include real voice clips from Madden, remastered just for this experience. McHardy also believes Madden's influence can be felt outside of that opening game because his death encouraged the development team to work harder. 
"I didn't have the pleasure of speaking with him, but I know a lot of the guys on the team did." McHardy continued. "He was invested in making sure that our game was the most authentic 11v11 football game that it could be. It was obviously a sad and somber moment to lose someone like Coach Madden, but it really energized the team in a way this year to think about our features, what we're building, and how we can honor that legacy." Madden NFL 23 will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S later this year. 

