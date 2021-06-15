Today, Nintendo announced Mario Party Superstars, the next entry in the Mario Party franchise. The game acts as a collection of the most popular boards and minigames from the series’ past. Players can also play against friends and strangers online regardless of whether they’re partied with someone or playing solo.

All minigames can be played with button controls, even if they were originally designed for motion controls. Mario Party Superstars releases October 29 on Switch, but pre-orders open today.

