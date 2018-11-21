Digital Trends
Gaming

Exclusive Mew is gone forever if you delete your ‘Pokémon: Let’s Go’ save

Gabe Gurwin
By

The optional Poké Ball Plus accessory for Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! is a fun way to make your adventure more engaging, both on the Nintendo Switch and when you’re out and about, and the exclusive Mew included in each one makes it the only way to complete a full Pokédex. However, those who own the accessory should never delete their save file, as Mew will be lost for good if you do.

Nintendo mentions this on its support page, warning players that deleting your games save file will also result in Mew being lost forever. You can only transfer Mew into one game, presumably to prevent players from connecting their Poké Ball Plus to all of their friends’ games to give them all a Mew for free.

Mew can be found in the game by going to the “gifts” page, and after connecting to the internet, you’ll be rewarded with the rare Pokémon in your bag. Nintendo says that you can contact your local retailer if you can’t access Mew, but the character should be included on your Pokédex if you did so correctly. If you don’t transfer the Mew yourself, you should still be able to let another player take it.

You cannot fill out a complete Pokédex in either Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! without the assistance of another player. Certain monsters like Meowth and Oddish are exclusive to one version of the game, and other monsters, such as Golem, can only be acquired after completing a trade and evolving them. This is no different than other handheld Pokémon games, which encouraged trading, but limiting Mew to one-time uses in the Poké Ball Plus is sure to make some fans upset.

Unfortunately, Let’s Go is one of the few games on Switch that doesn’t support cloud saving, so if your save is corrupted or your Switch breaks, you’re basically out of luck.

Mew aside, we are having an absolute blast in Pokémon: Let’s Go, which recreates the Pokémon Yellow story with gorgeous visuals, a simplified catching system, and classic combat. It’s one of the best games released for the Switch thus far, and it appeals to both longtime fans and younger players unfamiliar with Pokémon. Check out our beginner’s guide to help you get started on your adventure.

Don't Miss

The best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018
Ray tracing off — Screenshot 5
Gaming

Playing ‘Battlefield V’ on an $800 Nvidia card is stunning. And disappointing

‘Battlefield V’ is the first game to use Nvidia’s ray tracing support, now available with the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti graphics cards. The feature can, in an ideal scenario, make the game look better, but the performance hit may not be…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
best new games of the month version 1480401360 last guardian upcoming header
Deals

The best cheap-but-awesome PlayStation 4 game deals under $20

The PlayStation 4 has hit its stride in recent years and is now more affordable than ever. If you have a PS4 or are thinking of buying one, we’ve collected some must-have games. The best part? Each of these is just $20 or less.
Posted By Lucas Coll
artifact microtransactions slammed by gamers
Gaming

Valve responds after ‘Artifact’ slammed for taking microtransactions too far

Streamers and gamers heavily criticized the monetization model of Artifact, as the digital card game may have taken microtransactions too far. Valve quickly responded to the feedback, with planned changes to the game's public beta.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
blockchain robot cache partners thq nordic 505 games darksiders3furyback
Gaming

‘Darksiders III’ gets its own Fury-led ASMR series, and it’s weird

Darksiders III is out in less than a week, and to celebrate the game's impending release, publisher THQ Nordic has released an ASMR video starring Fury. The video focuses on her fire abilities.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles for November 2018

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new and upcoming triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll
fortnite wild west mode fortnitewildwest
Gaming

Play cowboy in the new limited-time ‘Fortnite’ Wild West mode

Epic Games has added a new limited-time Wild West mode to Fortnite: Battle Royale. The mode limits players to weapons from the time period, including revolves, hunting rifles, and shotguns.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
1155311 autosave v1 2 play store
Mobile

Google Play Store offers big movie and game discounts for Thanksgiving

With the holiday season upon us, Google has unleashed a torrent of tempting deals in the Play Store. You can snag top games for up to 80 percent off, rent any movie for just 99 cents, and get discounts on books and apps.
Posted By Simon Hill
pokemon lets go beginners guide let s
Gaming

A beginner's guide to gaining XP and catching them all in 'Pokémon: Let's Go'

Pokémon: Let's Go is a mashup of traditional Pokémon RPGs and Pokémon Go. Still, new mechanics will make it feel somewhat new for even seasoned trainers. To help you on your journey to Victory Road, check out these tips and tricks in our…
Posted By Steven Petite
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

The best Target Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown, Aaron Mamiit
cyber monday deals digital trends 2018 feature
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Best Buy Black Friday Deals
Computing

The Best Black Friday Deals from Best Buy in 2018

We've been hard at work assembling all the best Black Friday deals Best Buy offers in 2018 and putting them in one place to save you time and money this holiday season. From laptops to TVs, game consoles to smart speakers and much more…
Posted By Georgina Torbet, AJ Dellinger
walmart black friday
Deals

The best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018

Walmart has historically been the undisputed king of Black Friday deals. The mega-store is known for offering deals on products in almost every category, from smart TVs to children’s toys. We're combing through every deal as it is…
Posted By Georgina Torbet, Ed Oswald
black friday deals 2018 post feature
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday 2018 is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and some of the best deals have already arrived. We've scoured the web to find discounts from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more. Don't miss out.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
pokemon lets go how to catch legendary header
Gaming

Get yourself a legendary bird or Mewtwo with our 'Pokémon: Let's Go' guide

Returning to the Kanto region in Pokémon: Let's Go means that you have the chance to catch the original four legendary Pokémon. Zapdos, Articuno, Moltres, and Mewtwo all have their own special lairs, and we'll tell you how to find and…
Posted By Steven Petite