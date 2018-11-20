Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Pokémon: Let’s Go’ beginner’s guide

Steven Petite
By
pokemon lets go beginners guide let s

After you’re done deciding which version of Pokémon: Let’s Go you want — choosing between Eevee and Pikachu is hard — it’s time to return to Kanto, the region from the first trio of Pokémon games. It will feel familiar to anyone who has played Pokémon Yellow, and the catching sequence won’t be jarring for fans of Pokémon Go. But as a melding of mainline and mobile, Let’s Go forms an identity all its own. From learning the catch sequence to leveling up to making your way around Kanto, there’s a lot to pay attention in this adorable game. We’ve come up with some tips and tricks to help you on your way to becoming Pokémon League Champion.

Catching basics

pokemon lets go beginners guide catching

Let’s Go removes both random battles and fights with wild Pokémon. In place of it is a catching minigame in which you toss Pokéballs at a wild Pokémon. A ring appears around each Pokémon to note where to throw the ball. A second ring progressively shrinks on loop. Your goal is to land your Pokéball in the ring when it’s just big enough for a Pokéball to fit inside it. The better the timing, the higher the likelihood is that you’ll secure the wild Pokémon. You’ll know you had a good throw based on text on the screen that reads: Nice, Great, or Excellent.

The other thing you have to watch out for is the shrinking ring’s color, which can either be green, yellow, orange, or red. Green means the Pokémon should be easy to catch, while red is on the other side of the scale. The color can change by feeding berries to the Pokémon to calm it down or by switching to a different Pokéball.

There’s not much to the actual catching sequence, otherwise. Just make sure you work quickly and keep lobbing those Pokéballs before it flees. If you’re having trouble with the motion controls in docked mode, handheld mode largely removes motion controls.However, it’s easier to make accurate throws in handheld mode, in our experience.

Catching is great for XP

pokemon lets go beginners guide let s

Since random battles are gone, catching is the main source of XP. In fact, you can get far more XP catching than battling if you’re persistent. Since catching Pokémon usually takes no more than a minute, we recommend catching any and all Pokémon you see. You get more XP for quality catches (excellent rating), but you can stack the deck with a couple of tricks.

Catch multiple of the same species in a row

Catch combos can greatly increase XP. As you catch the same species over and over again, a catch multiplier builds that increases the XP you earn with each successive catch. Catching many of the same species also increases your chances of finding a Pokémon of that species with really good stats. So it pays off to be dedicated to hunting.

Favor tiny and huge Pokémon

pokemon lets go beginners guide let s

Some Pokémon have a glimmering aura around them. Prioritize these over others, as this marker indicates that the Pokémon is either tiny or huge. Tiny and huge Pokémon dole out more XP by default.

Catching isn’t battling, so it doesn’t matter who you have with you

pokemon lets go beginners guide let s

Since you’re not battling wild Pokémon, you don’t need to have your best Pokémon in your party. Thanks to a new Pokémon storage system that lets you swap party members straight from the menu, you can game the system a bit by leveling up Pokémon that wouldn’t normally thrive in battle while catching. For instance, if you want to level your Nidorin into a Nidorino, it’s faster to throw him in your party while catching wild Pokémon than wasting a spot for him in battle where he’ll earn much less XP through experience share.

Send Pokémon to Professor Oak

Just because we recommend catching tons of Pokémon, it doesn’t mean you should keep all of them. In the Pokémon box, you can send unwanted Pokémon to Professor Oak. In return, he’ll give you candies that you can use to level the stats of your other Pokémon.

Always travel with an extra Pokémon by your side

pokemon lets go beginners guide following you

You’ll either have Pikachu or Eevee hanging on you at all times, but you can also release one additional Pokémon from its Pokéball. We started with Eevee but still had a Pikachu we caught early on travel on our heels. Your companion Pokémon’s bonding level increases from letting it out of its cramped Pokéball, and you can increase this further by stopping to interact with it. You’ll be rewarded in battles at times when the Pokémon cures itself of status conditions, refuses to faint, or avoids attacks.

The other benefit of having a Pokémon follow you is that it will find hidden berries. When it stops in its tracks and has a text bubble over its head, you will often receive a few berries.

Some Pokémon can give you rides

pokemon lets go beginners guide let s

The bike shop remains in Kanto, but you can’t ride a bike. Never fear, though, a much cooler travel option is available. Rideable Pokémon. If you release a Pokémon from its ball that can be ridden, you will automatically hop on its back instead of seeing it trail behind you. There are conventional rideable Pokémon like Rapidash and more humorous options like Onix. The full list of rideable Pokémon:

  • Aerodactyl
  • Arcanine
  • Charizard
  • Dodrio
  • Dragonite
  • Gyarados
  • Haunter
  • Kangaskhan
  • Lapras
  • Machamp
  • Onix
  • Persian
  • Rapidash
  • Rhyhorn
  • Rhydon
  • Snorlax
  • Starmie
  • Tauros

Talk to everyone you see

pokemon lets go beginners guide talk to everyone

Many of the NPCs you come across between towns will want to battle you, but once you get to towns, they are typically much less competitive. You’ll want to talk to everyone you see, everywhere you go. NPCs sometimes give you Pokémon, offer to trade, or gift items. You can even get the original three starter Pokémon — Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur — by talking to NPCs.

After catching 30 Pokémon, you can talk to the person standing next to Bulbasaur in Cerulean City to receive the grass type Pokémon as a gift. On route 24 just across the bridge you can get Charmander if you’ve caught 50 species. Just after entering Vermillion City, Officer Jenny will offer you Squirtle if you’ve caught 60 Pokémon.

Beyond the starters, you can also get Alolan versions of certain Pokémon by speaking with NPCs in Pokémon Centers who want to trade. You cannot find these variants in the wild, so being personable pays off!

Earning cash

pokemon lets go beginners guide let s

Your primary source of income comes from battling trainers. You can make enough throughout the game to not have to worry much about running out of money to buy Pokéballs and health items. But if you’re catching everything you see, you might start running low on funds. Bridging off of our tip about talking to everyone you see, don’t just talk to them once. Specifically, if you come across someone who gives you a valuable trinket like a Big Pearl or Nugget, remember that location because you can go back again tomorrow to get another one.

Strengths and weaknesses are more important than ever

pokemon lets go beginners guide poke mon battles

Let’s Go is designed as a more casual experience than mainline entries in the series. That means it’s easy, even the late gym trainers and Elite Four. But you can still lose battles if you’re careless with strengths and weaknesses. In Let’s Go, “super effective” moves are really, really effective. You need to pay attention to the type of Pokémon you’re battling to not only knock them out quickly, but avoid getting knocked out yourself. So yes, put a water type Pokémon against a fire, but don’t choose a water type when you are against grass Pokémon. Make sure you know which types gain bonuses against others.

Look out for Coach trainers

pokemon lets go beginners guide coach trainers

A new type of trainer, Coach trainers, won’t automatically battle you when they spot you. But you should talk to them and initiate battles. You can spot Coach trainers by the text bubble filled with an ellipses above their head. These trainers are typically more challenging than the regular ones in the same area. Beating them, however, often rewards you with TMs (new moves to teach Pokémon), special candies, and more cash.

Transferring Pokémon from ‘Go’ to ‘Let’s Go’

pokemon lets go beginners guide talk to everyone pokemon lets go beginners guide let s

You can transfer first generation Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Let’s Go. To do so, open the app on your phone and click “settings,” then “Nintendo Switch,” and finally “Connect to Nintendo Switch.” In Let’s Go, open the menu and press Y. Then choose “Pokémon Go Settings” and press Yes. This process syncs Let’s Go with Go.

Inside the Go app, choose a Pokémon to send over. From there, you have to go to the Go Park building in the northern section of Fuschia City in Let’s Go. Talk to the person at the front desk to bring the Pokémon to the park. After the transfer is complete, you’ll have to go catch the Pokémon in the park to add it to your box.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018
let's go pikachu mew battle
Product Review

‘Let’s Go Pikachu’ and ‘Let’s Go Eevee’ feel like true ‘Pokémon Go’ RPGs

Pokémon: Let’s Go’s simplified reimagining of Pokémon Yellow has a great balance of old and new mechanics. It has a streamlined approach that makes it easy to get into, but depth remains for longtime fans.
Posted By Steven Petite
walmart black friday
Deals

The best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018

Walmart has historically been the undisputed king of Black Friday deals. The mega-store is known for offering deals on products in almost every category, from smart TVs to children’s toys. We're combing through every deal as it is…
Posted By Georgina Torbet, Ed Oswald
best games for the chromebook darkorbit screenshot fight
Computing

Want to game on your Chromebook? Here's where to start

Chromebooks aren't great for gaming, but there are a few titles that most machines can run. There's a surprisingly diverse crowd that includes role-playing games, action side-scrollers, and puzzlers.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
battlefield 5 multiplayer best weapons v to use in
Gaming

Dominate in multiplayer with a few of our favorite 'Battlefield 5' weapons

Here are some of the best weapons you can use to get the upper hand in Battlefield 5's multiplayer, including assault rifles, sniper rifles, pistols, and anti-tank tools.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
hitman 2 beginners guide featured
Gaming

How to become a master assassin and perfect the art of execution in 'Hitman 2'

'Hitman 2' introduces new and improved story missions with a scale that can feel overwhelming if you're not prepared. Learn everything you need to know to obtain a high score while remaining unnoticed.
Posted By Diego Arguello
episode 20 tracer overwatch 0 1
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Nissan turmoil, product designer Jae Yoo of Nerf, and more

For today's episode of Digital Trends Live, we turn our attention to the L.A. Auto Show and Lamborghini's race-ready version of the Urus. We also speak with Jae Yoo of Nerf and MLS defender Zarek Valentin about their origins, modern tech…
Posted By Brandon Widder
Ray tracing off — Screenshot 5
Gaming

Playing ‘Battlefield V’ on an $800 Nvidia card is stunning. And disappointing

‘Battlefield V’ is the first game to use Nvidia’s ray tracing support, now available with the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti graphics cards. The feature can, in an ideal scenario, make the game look better, but the performance hit may not be…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
sony exec says ps4 xbox one cross platform technically easy vs
Gaming

The best Gamestop Black Friday deals in 2018

Gamestop is hosting one heck of a Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion period, highlighted by excellent deals on games, gaming consoles, and gaming accessories. We combed through everything and have all the best Gamestop Black Friday…
Posted By Steven Petite
best new games of the month version 1480401360 last guardian upcoming header
Deals

The best cheap-but-awesome PlayStation 4 game deals under $20

The PlayStation 4 has hit its stride in recent years and is now more affordable than ever. If you have a PS4 or are thinking of buying one, we’ve collected some must-have games. The best part? Each of these is just $20 or less.
Posted By Lucas Coll
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

The best Target Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown, Aaron Mamiit
artifact microtransactions slammed by gamers
Gaming

Valve responds after ‘Artifact’ slammed for taking microtransactions too far

Streamers and gamers heavily criticized the monetization model of Artifact, as the digital card game may have taken microtransactions too far. Valve quickly responded to the feedback, with planned changes to the game's public beta.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
blockchain robot cache partners thq nordic 505 games darksiders3furyback
Gaming

‘Darksiders III’ gets its own Fury-led ASMR series, and it’s weird

Darksiders III is out in less than a week, and to celebrate the game's impending release, publisher THQ Nordic has released an ASMR video starring Fury. The video focuses on her fire abilities.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
black friday deals 2018 post feature
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles for November 2018

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new and upcoming triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll