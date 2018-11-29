Think you can handle Red, Blue, and Green in Let's Go? Here's how to find them

Share

Pokémon: Let’s Go includes several major characters featured in the original Pokémon Red, Blue, and Yellow games, such as Professor Oak, Misty, Brock, and rival character Blue, but there are a few extra secrets for those willing to dig deeper. One of them is original protagonist Red, and you can fight him if you know what to do.

Oh — and you can also fight Blue again once you’ve beaten the game, as well as lesser-known trainer Green! Let’s Go is full of way more surprises than just Legendary Pokémon, but you can find out how to catch them with our guide.

How to unlock and find Red

According to the fan site Serebii, you can encounter Red in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! but you have to meet certain requirements. Once you’ve defeated the Elite Four and beaten the game, special Master Trainers will appear all over Kanto, each requesting that you battle them with the same Pokémon they are using. Defeat six of them, and you’ll be able to find Red on the map. In order to determine which Master Trainers to fight, explore the map and look for icons above certain characters’ heads. The Pokémon shown is what they’ll want to use in the battle.

Red will then be located on Route 23, which is the area with Victory Road on the west side of the map. Head to Indigo Plateau and you’ll see him standing just to the left of the door, and you can challenge him to a battle.

Red has a very balanced lineup of Pokémon, which means you’re going to have to bring your best if you want to take him down. These include electric, fighting, fire, water, normal, and grass monsters, all of whom are at level 85. Given that you only need to be around level 50 to beat the Elite Four, this fight will likely be one of the last things you do in the entire game. The Pokémon he has are as follows:

Pikachu

Machamp

Arcanine

Lapras

Snorlax

Venusaur

To deal with this lineup of monsters, you’re going to need to exploit their weaknesses. Good Pokémon types to bring along for the fight include ground, flying, psychic, water, electric, grass, fighting, fire, and ice, but remember that the strengths of certain Pokémon are the weaknesses of others, so your lineup will have to include almost all of the aforementioned types rather than just a few. Make sure you’re stocked with items, as well, as this might just be the toughest fight you’d had yet in the entire game. Full restore potions are going to be your best friend here to raise health and remove status effects.

How to find Blue

Once you’ve beaten the Elite Four, you can actually face off against the trainer Blue one more time. He’s located in Viridian City where the last Pokémon Gym is and his Pokémon’s levels are all in the mid’ 60s. There are:

Tauros

Gyarados

Aerodactyl

Alakazam

Exeggutor

Charizard

Like Red, Blue doesn’t have any obvious holes in his lineup, but rock-type Pokémon will serve you well against Charizard, and electricity is effective against Gyarados and Aerodactyl. As long as your own party is balanced, you should be fine.

How to find Green

You can also battle the trainer Green in Pokémon: Let’s Go, but you’ll need to defeat the Elite Four and capture Mewtwo inside Cerulean Cave to do so. You’ll find it northwest of Cerulean City, and once you’ve beaten Mewtwo and spoken to your rival, go back to Mewtwo’s previous location and you’ll find Green. Though Green herself has Pokémon similar in level to Blue, Mewtwo is level 70, which means you should probably face her after you’ve beaten Blue. Once you’ve faced her once, she’ll also appear in Cerulean City a short time later for a rematch. Her Pokémon are:

Clefable

Gengar

Kangaskhan

Victreebel

Ninetales

Blastoise

Dark-type Pokémon are effective against Gengar and poison will be effective against Clefable, but you’ll need to swap out your monster regularly to beat the rest of her lineup. Victreebel, Ninetales, and Blastoise form a rock-paper-scissors structure, so make sure you have counters that are all similar in level.