Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Pokémon: Let’s Go’: How to find Red, Blue, and Green

Think you can handle Red, Blue, and Green in Let's Go? Here's how to find them

Gabe Gurwin
By

Pokémon: Let’s Go includes several major characters featured in the original Pokémon Red, Blue, and Yellow games, such as Professor Oak, Misty, Brock, and rival character Blue, but there are a few extra secrets for those willing to dig deeper. One of them is original protagonist Red, and you can fight him if you know what to do.

Oh — and you can also fight Blue again once you’ve beaten the game, as well as lesser-known trainer Green! Let’s Go is full of way more surprises than just Legendary Pokémon, but you can find out how to catch them with our guide.

How to unlock and find Red

According to the fan site Serebii, you can encounter Red in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! but you have to meet certain requirements. Once you’ve defeated the Elite Four and beaten the game, special Master Trainers will appear all over Kanto, each requesting that you battle them with the same Pokémon they are using. Defeat six of them, and you’ll be able to find Red on the map. In order to determine which Master Trainers to fight, explore the map and look for icons above certain characters’ heads. The Pokémon shown is what they’ll want to use in the battle.

Red will then be located on Route 23, which is the area with Victory Road on the west side of the map. Head to Indigo Plateau and you’ll see him standing just to the left of the door, and you can challenge him to a battle.

Red has a very balanced lineup of Pokémon, which means you’re going to have to bring your best if you want to take him down. These include electric, fighting, fire, water, normal, and grass monsters, all of whom are at level 85. Given that you only need to be around level 50 to beat the Elite Four, this fight will likely be one of the last things you do in the entire game. The Pokémon he has are as follows:

  • Pikachu
  • Machamp
  • Arcanine
  • Lapras
  • Snorlax
  • Venusaur

To deal with this lineup of monsters, you’re going to need to exploit their weaknesses. Good Pokémon types to bring along for the fight include ground, flying, psychic, water, electric, grass, fighting, fire, and ice, but remember that the strengths of certain Pokémon are the weaknesses of others, so your lineup will have to include almost all of the aforementioned types rather than just a few. Make sure you’re stocked with items, as well, as this might just be the toughest fight you’d had yet in the entire game. Full restore potions are going to be your best friend here to raise health and remove status effects.

How to find Blue

Once you’ve beaten the Elite Four, you can actually face off against the trainer Blue one more time. He’s located in Viridian City where the last Pokémon Gym is and his Pokémon’s levels are all in the mid’ 60s. There are:

  • Tauros
  • Gyarados
  • Aerodactyl
  • Alakazam
  • Exeggutor
  • Charizard

Like Red, Blue doesn’t have any obvious holes in his lineup, but rock-type Pokémon will serve you well against Charizard, and electricity is effective against Gyarados and Aerodactyl. As long as your own party is balanced, you should be fine.

How to find Green

You can also battle the trainer Green in Pokémon: Let’s Go, but you’ll need to defeat the Elite Four and capture Mewtwo inside Cerulean Cave to do so. You’ll find it northwest of Cerulean City, and once you’ve beaten Mewtwo and spoken to your rival, go back to Mewtwo’s previous location and you’ll find Green. Though Green herself has Pokémon similar in level to Blue, Mewtwo is level 70, which means you should probably face her after you’ve beaten Blue. Once you’ve faced her once, she’ll also appear in Cerulean City a short time later for a rematch. Her Pokémon are:

  • Clefable
  • Gengar
  • Kangaskhan
  • Victreebel
  • Ninetales
  • Blastoise

Dark-type Pokémon are effective against Gengar and poison will be effective against Clefable, but you’ll need to swap out your monster regularly to beat the rest of her lineup. Victreebel, Ninetales, and Blastoise form a rock-paper-scissors structure, so make sure you have counters that are all similar in level.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Oculus Rift games available today
Red Dead Online
Gaming

'Red Dead Online' is an appetizer in its current state, but a mighty tasty one

Red Dead Online, the multiplayer component of Red Dead Redemption 2, has entered beta. Though it's somewhat light on content at the moment, the co-op missions, solo experience, and competitive multiplayer modes are quite impressive.
Posted By Steven Petite
red dead redemption 2 companion app leaks
Gaming

Wondering how you can play 'Red Dead Online'? Here's what you need to know

Red Dead Online will gradually rollout to Red Dead Redemption 2 players throughout the week. We've got all the details about the beta's suite of competitive and cooperative modes, as well as what to expect going forward.
Posted By Steven Petite
Fortnite Weapons
Gaming

Can't survive in 'Fortnite'? These god-tier guns will give you an edge

It can be difficult to figure out which Fortnite: Battle Royale weapons are appropriate in various situations. What do the rarity colors mean, and where can you find them scattered throughout the world? Our guide will prepare you for any…
Posted By Brittany Vincent, Cody Perez
fallout 76 power armor edition canvas bag swapped with nylon
Gaming

Players angered over ‘Fallout 76: Power Armor Edition’ canvas bag controversy

Players who purchased the Fallout 76: Power Armor Edition are mad over Bethesda's unannounced decision to replace a promised canvas bag. Making matters worse was a strange response from the publisher's customer support.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
asus rog phone fortnite
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ addiction spurs parents to send their kids to video game rehab

Some parents concerned with the amount of time their children are spending with Fortnite have sent them to special camps where they can "detox" from electronic devices and video games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Xbox app lets you access your console while away from home. Here's how

Microsoft's Xbox app can't do it all, but it does allow you to access your profile information and launch media content directly from your mobile device. Check out our quick guide on how to connect your smartphone to an Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gears of War 4 Interview
Movies & TV

‘Gears of War’ movie brings in ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ screenwriter

A big-screen adaptation of the Gears of War game franchise has been in development since 2016, but Universal Pictures just brought on a new screenwriter to tackle the story for the film.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Oculus Go
Gaming

Dive head first into the best experiences available now on the Oculus Rift

The Oculus Rift brought back virtual reality and put a modern twist to it. Grab your Touch Controllers, put on your VR headset, and jump into the fun with some of the best Oculus Rift games available now.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
msi oculus vr rift collaboration backpack pc on matt back2
Virtual Reality

Oculus Rift vs. HTC Vive: Prices drop, but our favorite stays the same

The Oculus Rift and HTC Vive are the two big names in the virtual reality arena, but most people can only afford one. Our comparison tells you which is best when you pit the Oculus Rift vs. HTC Vive.
Posted By Jon Martindale
LG 32UD99-W review full
Computing

Here's what you need to play games and watch movies in 4K on your PC

4K display tech is here, but there's more to running stuff at such a high display resolution than just handing over the dough for a 4K-equipped display. Here's what you need to run 4K.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
fortnite season 6 week 10 challenges vehicle timed trials challenge
Gaming

Get ready to go fast and furious for the 'Fortnite' timed trial challenge

It is finally here. This week marks the final week of challenges for season 6 with the Fortnite week 10 challenges. Of the challenges, the big one looks to be the Fortnite vehicle timed trials challenge. We have the locations and how-to for…
Posted By Cody Perez