Microsoft has launched Xbox Academy, a free online digital workshop for aspiring game developers.

The Xbox Academy will be run in partnership with East London Arts and Music, Games London, and Forza Horizon 4 developer Playground Games.

The workshop will provide insights into the basics of designing and developing games, with an introduction to working with the Unity engine. Participants will learn how to develop basic 3D level signs, and how to start creating basic games.

“As a team, we are passionate about fostering new talent in the industry, such as with our 12-month placement scheme for university students from relevant courses. This event is another great way that we can pass on some of the expertise within the studio to inspire the next generation of game creators,” said Playground Games studio director Gavin Raeburn in a statement.

Sign up for Xbox Academy

Xbox Academy is offering four 90-minute sessions across September 12 and September 13, all of which are hosted online. Aspiring developers looking to join should sign up through the workshop’s event page immediately, as spaces are limited.

Participants will be given a pre-workshop package that includes the requirements for the sessions, such as installing the latest versions of the Unity engine and the 3D Game Kit resource file.

Currently, Xbox Academy is only offering sessions for the two dates. Digital Trends has reached out to Microsoft to ask for information on when the next sessions will be held, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations