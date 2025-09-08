New PS6 rumor is great news for physical collectors

What happened? Insider Gaming reports that it has learned the upcoming PS6 will feature a detachable disc drive when it launches.

According to anonymous sources said to be familiar with the matter, Sony is planning on releasing the PS6 with a detachable disc drive just like the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro.

Consumers will have the option to purchase a disc drive separately from the console or in a bundle. There was no word on pricing.

The sources claim Sony is committed to this approach since the PS5 disc drive was a financial success.

This is important because: physical game sales have fallen so far behind digital, and newer versions of consoles are already starting to abandon physical media, so many wondered if next-gen consoles would support discs at all.

If true, those who have amassed a large collection of PS5 games on disc should be able to bring that library forward to the PS6 generation, assuming it is backwards compatible.

It also implies that there will continue to be physical release of games for next generation.

However, physical players will need to pay more to get the disc drive than those who don’t need it.

Why should I care? If you enjoy collecting games physically, that will still be possible on the PS6, but at a cost. Sony appears committed to offering players the option of going all-digital, sticking with physical media, or taking a hybrid approach.

OK, what’s next? Insider Gaming has a mixed track record for leaks; however, I am inclined to believe this report. That said, nothing is set in stone, and everything related to the PS6 should be taken with a grain of salt until Sony makes an official statement. If true, I do think PlayStation needs to do a lot to improve its digital stores to be more consumer-friendly before leaping all-in on digital-only consoles.