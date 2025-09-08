New PS6 rumor is great news for physical collectors

What happened? Insider Gaming reports that it has learned the upcoming PS6 will feature a detachable disc drive when it launches.
- According to anonymous sources said to be familiar with the matter, Sony is planning on releasing the PS6 with a detachable disc drive just like the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro.
- Consumers will have the option to purchase a disc drive separately from the console or in a bundle. There was no word on pricing.
- The sources claim Sony is committed to this approach since the PS5 disc drive was a financial success.
This is important because: physical game sales have fallen so far behind digital, and newer versions of consoles are already starting to abandon physical media, so many wondered if next-gen consoles would support discs at all.
- If true, those who have amassed a large collection of PS5 games on disc should be able to bring that library forward to the PS6 generation, assuming it is backwards compatible.
- It also implies that there will continue to be physical release of games for next generation.
- However, physical players will need to pay more to get the disc drive than those who don’t need it.
Why should I care? If you enjoy collecting games physically, that will still be possible on the PS6, but at a cost. Sony appears committed to offering players the option of going all-digital, sticking with physical media, or taking a hybrid approach.
OK, what’s next? Insider Gaming has a mixed track record for leaks; however, I am inclined to believe this report. That said, nothing is set in stone, and everything related to the PS6 should be taken with a grain of salt until Sony makes an official statement. If true, I do think PlayStation needs to do a lot to improve its digital stores to be more consumer-friendly before leaping all-in on digital-only consoles.