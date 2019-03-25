Digital Trends
Newegg slashes prices on PS4 controllers, accessories, and AAA games like Anthem

Gabe Gurwin
Newegg is currently running deals on PlayStation 4 games, including Anthem, as well as popular accessories like the DualShock 4 controller. New video games, particularly popular ones, can typically set you back $60 for several months after their initial launch. If you’re looking to break that tradition and score some huge savings, however, you’re going to want to check out these discounted prices.

Using the promotional code “EMCTWVA35” at checkout, you can save 25 percent on some of the biggest AAA games of 2018 and 2019. This includes Anthem,Kingdom Hearts 3, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, and Metro Exodus for $45. Red Dead Redemption 2 is down to $38, and you can nab God of War or Spider-Man for only $30. Some of these titles are available on PlayStation 4, while others are on sale for Xbox One.

Accessories are also eligible for the discount, and several first-party products are available on Newegg, as well. This includes the standard DualShock 4 controller for $45, and the PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset for $75. Multiple other headsets are also on sale, and there are several sticks for fighting game players looking to take their game to the next level. This could include Dead or Alive 6, which is, of course, also available at a discount right now!

What’s so wonderful about Newegg’s promotion is how many acclaimed games it includes. Metro Exodus is among the best shooters of 2019 thus far, building on the formula of its predecessors while introducing new open-ended areas and customization options. The Division 2 improved tremendously on the original game, with a more engaging and varied campaign mode and enough endgame content to keep players busy after they play the final mission. We even loved the long-delayed Kingdom Hearts III, which goes completely off the rails as it reaches the climax of a story combining Disney and Final Fantasy characters.

These deals should give you enough saved cash to possibly afford another recent game, such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. In less than a month, Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios are also set to launch Mortal Kombat 11, the latest entry in the long-running gore-filled series. It can certainly be overwhelming, but it’s better than the alternative of not having enough games to play, or having only bad games in your library!

