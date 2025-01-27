The next Gears of War game goes back to the event that started it all

The Coalition and People Can Fly today announced the next game in the Gears of War series: Gears of War E-Day. Although The Coalition is best known as the developer for the franchise, People Can Fly worked as a partner on Gears of War 1-3 and as lead developer of Gears of War: Judgement.

The studios gave few details aside from a single trailer. Not a line of dialogue is spoken in the trailer, but it doesn’t need it; the bleak tone paints a solid picture for what to expect from the story. Given the name, it’s a safe bet that it takes place on E-Day, or Emergence Day. For those unfamiliar with the Gears of War mythos, that’s the day the Locust Horde first made its presence known by launching a planet-wide subterranean invasion and killed a quarter of the human population in the first 26 hours.

Gears of War: E-Day | Official Announce Trailer (In-Engine)

Players will once again take the role of Marcus Fenix in this origin story. You’ll fight alongside favorite characters like Dom Santiago in a frantic battle for survival as the Locust emerge all over the world for the first time.

Recommended Videos

People Can Fly wrote in its blog post, “We are honored to return to the world of Gears of War, a franchise deeply embedded in our studio’s history. As lead developer of the iconic Gears of War: Judgment and co-development partner on Gears of War 1-3, we have always been passionate about the series and its legacy.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Mike Crump, head of The Coalition, added a few more bites of information. “Gears of War: E-Day is not just our next major game; it’s a return to what makes Gears of War games special and authentic. We’re pleased to be partnering with the talented folks at People Can Fly who have been a part of our franchise’s legacy for so long.”

No release date or window has been given, but the trailer suggests more of the visceral combat fans know and love. And since it’s a first-party release, Gears of War: E-Day will be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.