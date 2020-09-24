  1. Gaming

NieR Replicant coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on April 23

By

Square Enix announced a release date for its upcoming NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139, which will hit PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 23.

NieR Replicant is a high-definition remaster (or a “version up,” as producer Yusuke Saito has called it) of a 2010 PlayStation 3 game, which was an altered version of the first NieR game that released exclusively in Japan.

The announcement came during Thursday’s NieR panel at Tokyo Games Show, which showed off a new trailer for the game. A short gameplay demo showed off the game’s newly upgraded visuals and combat system. Next-generation consoles were not mentioned during the showcase.

Square Enix also revealed that mobile game NieR Incarnation is coming to the U.S. The livestream showed revealed more NieR goodies as well, including a NieR Replicant pre-order bonuses, a live concert DVD, and a NieR: Automata Masterline figure.

