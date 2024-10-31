Move over Spotify: Nintendo now has its own music app

While most developers and publishers are getting their music onto existing streaming apps, Nintendo went the extra mile and made its own. The company announced Nintendo Music on Wednesday, and it is now free to download on Android and iOS. It’s also free to use as long as you have a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Nintendo has a lot of games under its umbrella, and many of their soundtracks are available to stream on the app. You can look up game soundtracks individually, but Nintendo Music also gives you some playlist options that sort music by character (and, yes, that extends to songs performed by characters, like KK Slider in Animal Crossing: New Horizons), by mood, or by whether it’s a track in a boss battle or menu screen. You can also loop songs or extend certain tracks by up 60 minutes. Nintendo also says that you can sort tracks so that late-game moments won’t get spoiled, and that it’ll recommend you music based on your play history.

The app still needs some updates, though. First up, the selection isn’t comprehensive yet. Here are the game soundtracks you can stream at the time of this writing, sorted by release year:

Super Mario Bros.

Metroid (Famicom Disk System)

Metroid (NES)

Dr. Mario

Kirby’s Dream Land

Donkey Kong Country

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

Star Fox 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade

Metroid Prime

Nintendogs

Wii Channels

Super Mario Galaxy

Tomodachi Collection

Super Mario Odyssey

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Splatoon 3

Pikmin 4

Second, as some online have noted, there isn’t any composer information on the tracks. I clicked through a few tracks, and the only information available is the track title and the game it’s from (copyright Nintendo, Game Freak, etc). Finally, it’s not available for your PC, Mac, or other device just yet.

Still, the basics are here. You can download tracks for offline listening, make your own playlists, and listen in the background while in other apps. Plus, it is free to use if you have that Switch Online subscription.

While we’ve all been waiting for Nintendo to announce its next-generation Switch successor, the company has been busy releasing new unrelated products. Besides the Music app, it also released Alarmo, a motion-sensor-controlled alarm clock.