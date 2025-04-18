 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Nintendo Switch 2 preorders begin next week, but accessories will cost more

By
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom runs on a Switch 2 screen.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

If you’ve been itching to place your preorder for the Nintendo Switch 2, great news: the wait is over,and you can place your preorder on April 24. Despite concerns over tariffs, the price remains unchanged. The Nintendo Switch 2 will retail for $450 for just the console or $500 for the Mario Kart World bundle; however, accessory prices have been adjusted “due to changes in market conditions.” Nintendo states that “other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are possible in the future.”

In its announcement, Nintendo writes, “We apologize for the retail pre-order delay, and hope this reduces some of the uncertainty our customers may be experiencing. We thank our customers for their patience, and we share their excitement to experience Nintendo Switch 2 starting June 5, 2025.”

The Nintendo Switch 2 is being held in a pair of hands.
Nintendo

Unfortunately, some of the additional accessories like the Pro Controller, Joy Cons, and other add-ons have seen a price increase. Nintendo shared a list of suggested prices, but as we’ve seen in Europe, it’s not a guarantee that retailers will stick to this structure.

  • Nintendo Switch 2 – $449.99
  • Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle – $499.99
  • Mario Kart World – $79.99
  • Donkey Kong Bananza – $69.99
  • Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller – $84.99
  • Joy-Con 2 Pair – $94.99
  • Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip – $39.99
  • Joy-Con 2 Strap – $13.99
  • Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set – $24.99
  • Nintendo Switch 2 Camera – $54.99
  • Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set – $119.99
  • Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector – $39.99
  • Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case – $84.99
  • Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter – $34.99
  • Samsung microSD Express Card – 256GB for Nintendo Switch™ 2 – $59.99
Recommended Videos

The majority of accessories have increased by around $5, although the dock jumped by $10. That’s a relatively minor increase, thankfully, although there is a possibility of further adjustments in the future.

Related

If you’re interested in preordering a console for yourself, act fast. Rumors suggest stock will be limited, and despite the protections that have been put in place against scalpers, you can expect Nintendo Switch 2 preorders to sell out almost instantly.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Switch 2 woes cross the border as Nintendo delays preorders in Canada
The Nintendo Switch 2 is being held in a pair of hands.

Nintendo Switch 2 troubles have been extended to our neighbors north of the border. Pre-orders for the highly-anticipated hybrid console have been delayed in Canada just before they were slated to begin.

Jonathan Ore, senior writer for CBC Radio Online, shared a statement from Nintendo of Canada on Bluesky on Tuesday saying pre-orders for the Switch 2 have been delayed in the country to "align with the timing of pre-orders" in the United States. The statement reads as follows:

Read more
Switch 2 vs. Switch Lite: is the upgrade worth the heavy price?
The Switch 2 next to a TV with Mario Kart.

Each video game console generation is getting longer and longer, with the Switch hanging on for 8 years before we got official information about the Switch 2. Over that time, we got a couple of different versions of the original Switch with some distinct differences, but how does each one stack up against the Switch 2? We can look at the Switch 2 vs. Switch for a baseline, but what about the Switch 2 vs. Switch OLED and Switch Lite? With this console costing quite a bit more than the current systems, and upcoming Switch 2 games also getting a price increase, should you hold on to your Switch Lite, or is the Switch 2 worth the heavy cost?

If you're more of a PC player who likes playing handheld, we have also compared the Switch 2 vs. Steam Deck to see which is the king of the handhelds.

Read more
Nintendo just landed a huge console exclusive for Switch and Switch 2
Hades 2 key art from its first trailer.

Supergiant just confirmed Hades 2 will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 consoles at launch, though it will come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series at a later date. Supergiant broke the news in the latest Creator's Voice at Nintendo, where studio leads Greg Kasavin, Amir Rao, and Darren Korb spoke about the development process and what inspired the new gameplay elements in the sequel.

Hades 2 is the studio's first-ever sequel and a direct follow-up to its predecessor, a game that took home numerous Game of the Year awards. Until now, all of its games have been one-offs like Bastion and Transistor. "After more than 15 years, we decided to try one," Kasavin said. "We approach sequels with a great deal of fear and respect," he added with a laugh.

Read more