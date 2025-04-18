Nintendo Switch 2 preorders begin next week, but accessories will cost more

If you’ve been itching to place your preorder for the Nintendo Switch 2, great news: the wait is over,and you can place your preorder on April 24. Despite concerns over tariffs, the price remains unchanged. The Nintendo Switch 2 will retail for $450 for just the console or $500 for the Mario Kart World bundle; however, accessory prices have been adjusted “due to changes in market conditions.” Nintendo states that “other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are possible in the future.”

In its announcement, Nintendo writes, “We apologize for the retail pre-order delay, and hope this reduces some of the uncertainty our customers may be experiencing. We thank our customers for their patience, and we share their excitement to experience Nintendo Switch 2 starting June 5, 2025.”

Unfortunately, some of the additional accessories like the Pro Controller, Joy Cons, and other add-ons have seen a price increase. Nintendo shared a list of suggested prices, but as we’ve seen in Europe, it’s not a guarantee that retailers will stick to this structure.

Nintendo Switch 2 – $449.99

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle – $499.99

Mario Kart World – $79.99

Donkey Kong Bananza – $69.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller – $84.99

Joy-Con 2 Pair – $94.99

Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip – $39.99

Joy-Con 2 Strap – $13.99

Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set – $24.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera – $54.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set – $119.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector – $39.99

Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case – $84.99

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter – $34.99

Samsung microSD Express Card – 256GB for Nintendo Switch™ 2 – $59.99

The majority of accessories have increased by around $5, although the dock jumped by $10. That’s a relatively minor increase, thankfully, although there is a possibility of further adjustments in the future.

If you’re interested in preordering a console for yourself, act fast. Rumors suggest stock will be limited, and despite the protections that have been put in place against scalpers, you can expect Nintendo Switch 2 preorders to sell out almost instantly.