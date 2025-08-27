Nintendo’s latest rebrand suggests more movies could be on the way

This morning, Nintendo issued a press release announcing the rebrand of Warpstar to Nintendo Stars Inc. Warpstar became a subsidiary of Nintendo in April 2025, and has now “been restructured as a Nintendo subsidiary responsible for the ancillary-use business tied to films that feature Nintendo Intellectual Property (IP).”

In other words, Nintendo needs a dedicated department for its films. So far, we have “The Super Mario Bros Movie” from 2023, and a follow-up to that film launching in April 2026. There’s also the upcoming live-action Legend of Zelda movie with a slated release of May 7, 2027.

Given the success of the original “Super Mario Bros Movie,” it isn’t surprising Nintendo plans to make more films. The movie grossed over $1.36 billion worldwide. That made it the highest-grossing Illumination movie of all time and the most successful film of 2023. The next two Nintendo movies are likely to see similar levels of success, especially considering the excitement around The Legend of Zelda.

The release states, “By implementing and licensing various ancillary uses in films, Nintendo Stars Inc. aims to familiarize people around the world with Nintendo IP and provide new ways to experience it.”

This begs the question: what other Nintendo properties deserve a movie all their own? Donkey Kong immediately comes to mind, following the launch of Bananza. Star Fox would also be a strong contender with its rich lore. There’s even the potential for a racing franchise with F-Zero. There are quite a few possibilities, but it remains to be seen what Nintendo will do next.

Nintendo’s release ends by saying, “In addition, Nintendo Stars Inc. will continue its ancillary-use business of the Kirby franchise, which WARPSTAR, Inc. has been engaged in. By utilizing the know-how cultivated in this business, Nintendo Stars Inc. aims to expand the number of people who have access to Nintendo IP through cooperation with partners around the world, and strengthen the relationship between Nintendo and its customers.”