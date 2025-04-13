Nintendo’s upcoming Zelda Notes have an overlooked perk: item durability repair

The Nintendo Switch 2 editions of both Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will work with a new app called Zelda Notes, and the app has been extensively discussed. It introduces tons of new features like navigation help, auto-build sharing, and much more, but you can also use it to repair your weapons in-game.

Nintendo wasn’t clear on this feature, and even on its features page for Zelda Notes, it simply says “Test your luck once per day in Zelda Notes. Get hearts, meals, or other effects based on the result.” Popular Zelda YouTuber Zeltik uploaded a video that highlights some of the features, showing the potential bonuses a player can earn through the Daily Bonus effect. One of those is “Equipment Repairs.”

There are a few tricks to repair damaged items in Tears of the Kingdom, but they don’t always work. The new Zelda Notes trick offers another option for keeping your favorite blade in tip-top shape, but it’s a random bonus that you can only roll for once every 24 hours. It’s not likely to unbalance the gameplay; rather, it’s a nice bonus for players.

The Nintendo Switch 2 versions of both games are slated for release alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, and the Zelda Notes feature is expected to launch that same day. If you already own the games, you can pay $10 each to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 version. If you subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, both upgrades are included as part of your subscription and do not have to be purchased separately.

In addition to upgraded performance, the new versions will introduce a form of achievements through the Zelda Notes feature. You’ll be able to track how many shrines you’ve cleared, how many locations you’ve visited, and more against both your friends and on a global leaderboard. If you’ve been debating starting another playthrough, this summer looks like a great time to save Hyrule once more.