NYT Connections today: answers and hints for Tuesday, September 5

Sam Hill
By

Connections is the latest puzzle game from the New York Times. The game tasks you with categorizing a pool of 16 words into four secret (for now) groups by figuring out how the words relate to each other. The puzzle resets every night at midnight and each new puzzle has a varying degree of difficulty. Just like Wordle, you can keep track of your winning streak and compare your scores with friends.

Some days are trickier than others. If you’re having a little trouble solving today’s Connections puzzle, check out our tips and hints below. And if you still can’t get it, we’ll tell you today’s answers at the very end.

How to play Connections

In Connections, you’ll be shown a grid containing 16 words — your objective is to organize these words into four sets of four by identifying the connections that link them. These sets could encompass concepts like titles of video game franchises, book series sequels, shades of red, names of chain restaurants, etc.

There are generally words that seem like they could fit multiple themes, but there’s only one 100% correct answer. You’re able to shuffle the grid of words and rearrange them to help better see the potential connections.

Each group is color-coded. The yellow group is the easiest to figure out, followed by the green, blue, and purple groups.

Pick four words and hit Submit. If you’re correct, the four words will be removed from the grid and the theme connecting them will be revealed. Guess incorrectly and it’ll count as a mistake. You only have four mistakes available until the game ends.

Hints for today’s Connections

We can help you solve today’s Connection by telling you the four themes. If you need more assistance, we’ll also give you one word from each group below.

Today’s themes

  • Information Displays
  • Additional Benefit
  • Thanksgiving Food
  • Song Titles With Parentheses

One-answer reveals

  • Information Displays – Chart
  • Additional Benefit – Bonus
  • Thanksgiving Food – Gravy
  • Song Titles With Parentheses – I Ran
New York Times Connection game logo.
New York Times

Today’s Connections answers

Still no luck? That’s OK. This puzzle is designed to be difficult.  If you just want to see today’s Connections answer, we’ve got you covered below:

  • Information Displays – Chart. Diagram, Graph, Map
  • Additional Benefit – Bonus, Extra, Icing, Perk
  • Thanksgiving Food – Gravy, Pie, Stuffing, Turkey
  • Song Titles With Parentheses – I Ran, Istanbul, Montero, Satisfaction

Connections grids vary widely and change every day. If you couldn’t solve today’s puzzle, be sure to check back in tomorrow.

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
Move over, Bungie: New York Times acquires Wordle
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Wordle, a popular word-based puzzle game that's dominated social media feeds in recent months, was acquired by The New York Times Company on January 31. It was the second significant gaming-related acquisition of the day, following Sony's $3.6 billion acquisition of Destiny developer Bungie. 
The New York Times did not share the specific price of the acquisition, but did say in its announcement that it paid creator Josh Wardle an amount "in the low seven figures." That's a much smaller figure than Sony's acquisition, but Wordle likely reaches a lot more people than even Destiny 2 currently does. 
Wordle is simple, engaging, and easy to share on social media. Image used with permission by copyright holder
While The New York Times is primarily a news publication, it has expanded into casual gaming in recent years. "The Times remains focused on becoming the essential subscription for every English-speaking person seeking to understand and engage with the world," its article on the deal said. "New York Times Games are a key part of that strategy."
Wardle claims New York Times Games played a part in the October 2021 creation of Wordle, adding that "this step feels very natural to me."
It sounds like The New York Times could eventually put Wordle behind a paywall. "The company said the game would initially remain free to new and existing players," The New York Times article notes, with "initially" being the keyword there. Thankfully, Wardle promises that Wordle will still be free and that wins and streaks will be preserved once the game transitions to The New York Times' website. 
https://twitter.com/powerlanguish/status/1488263944309731329
The New York Times highlights how it wants to grow its digital subscriptions to 10 million by 2025. Locking Wordle behind that subscription would undoubtedly drive some people to subscribe, but The New York Times also risks Wordle losing relevancy and upsetting a happy player base if it does that.
That's not something we'll have to worry about for now, as Worlde is still available for free online.

5 questions we want answered at the Stadia Connect event at Gamescom
google stadia vs nvidia geforce now controller 3

Google continues to reveal new details about its cloud gaming platform Stadia, and the company announced in a tweet that it will be doing so again at an upcoming Stadia Connect at Gamescom at 10 a.m. PT on August 19.  Just a few months shy of its official launch, the company will be using this Connect to talk "all about the games," and will be taking viewers "behind-the-scenes" with its partners to check out some brand-new titles.

Games are a big selling point, but so are the features that support them, and there are some lingering questions that Google needs to answer before players decide if the upcoming streaming service is for them.
1) Will cross-play be supported?
Cross-platform play, the ability to play a game with friends on different systems, is becoming increasingly popular, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare even supporting the feature when it launches later this year. Stadia doesn't currently offer this feature the same way other platforms do. For example, Destiny 2 on Stadia won't support cross-play with players on the standard PC version of the game. Some clarification is necessary on whether cross-play will be supported on a service that claims it is the most accessible.
2) When will other phones work with Stadia?
A lingering question we wanted answered during the Reddit AMA is when other Android or iOS devices will be compatible with Stadia. Only a select few Google Pixel phones are going to be supported at launch, and a lot of people don't have those phones. Google is clearly aiming to change that by limiting mobile access to its own phones, but we still want to know when this will change.
3) What social features will it have?
We already know Google Stadia will feature deep integration with YouTube, both to buy games and to play them with content creators. What is less clear, however, is the kind of social features Stadia will offer for interacting with your friends. Being always-online makes this a necessity, and we'd like to learn about the chat system beyond the surface-level detail provided in the AMA.
4) How will Google handle players with data caps?
One of the tougher questions Google needs to address is how it plans to handle users who have data caps. Given that streaming uses up a large amount of data and some American players will be limited to as little as 1TB per month, this could leave some potential players without a way to use Stadia. Clarification on data usage or exemptions would go a long way in the Stadia Connect.
5) How do fighting games perform on Google Stadia?
We know Google Stadia will support fighting games, including Mortal Kombat 11. It's a genre that requires high framerates and little to no latency in order to be played properly. Google claims Stadia is capable of delivering on this, but this is a claim they need to back up by showing it in action.

This Razer 27-inch QHD gaming monitor is a steal at 50% off
Playing a game on the Razer Raptor gaming monitor.

If you're looking for monitor deals to pair with your gaming desktop, you can't go wrong with the Razer Raptor 27, especially now that you can get it from Razer for just $400 after a 50% discount on its original price of $800. It's not going to stay this cheap for a long time, so gamers who don't want to miss out on this chance at $400 in savings should stop what they're doing and complete the transaction for this 27-inch gaming monitor as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor
The Razer Raptor 27 is the brand's first attempt at a standalone display, and it doesn't disappoint. It challenges the best monitors with a comprehensive list of gaming-focused features, including QHD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, and support for Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync Premium to prevent stuttering and screen tearing. The monitor's 27-inch screen falls right in the middle of the recommended range of 24 inches to 30 inches in our computer monitor buying guide, and it offers a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time for smooth and uninterrupted gameplay that will immerse you in the best PC games. The Razer Raptor 27 is also the first gaming monitor to receive THX certification, which will ensure the quality of its sharpness, colors, and panel performance.

