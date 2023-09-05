 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Connections today: answers and hints for Wednesday, September 6

Sam Hill
By

Connections is the latest puzzle game from the New York Times. The game tasks you with categorizing a pool of 16 words into four secret (for now) groups by figuring out how the words relate to each other. The puzzle resets every night at midnight and each new puzzle has a varying degree of difficulty. Just like Wordle, you can keep track of your winning streak and compare your scores with friends.

Some days are trickier than others. If you’re having a little trouble solving today’s Connections puzzle, check out our tips and hints below. And if you still can’t get it, we’ll tell you today’s answers at the very end.

Recommended Videos

How to play Connections

In Connections, you’ll be shown a grid containing 16 words — your objective is to organize these words into four sets of four by identifying the connections that link them. These sets could encompass concepts like titles of video game franchises, book series sequels, shades of red, names of chain restaurants, etc.

There are generally words that seem like they could fit multiple themes, but there’s only one 100% correct answer. You’re able to shuffle the grid of words and rearrange them to help better see the potential connections.

Each group is color-coded. The yellow group is the easiest to figure out, followed by the green, blue, and purple groups.

Pick four words and hit Submit. If you’re correct, the four words will be removed from the grid and the theme connecting them will be revealed. Guess incorrectly and it’ll count as a mistake. You only have four mistakes available until the game ends.

Hints for today’s Connections

We can help you solve today’s Connection by telling you the four themes. If you need more assistance, we’ll also give you one word from each group below.

Today’s themes

  • Creatures in Folklore
  • Flower Parts
  • One Involved in Espionage
  • Chinese Zodiac Animals

One-answer reveals

  • Creatures in Folklore – Gnome
  • Flower Parts – Bud
  • One Involved in Espionage – Agent
  • Chinese Zodiac Animals -Horse
New York Times Connection game logo.
New York Times

Today’s Connections answers

Still no luck? That’s OK. This puzzle is designed to be difficult.  If you just want to see today’s Connections answer, we’ve got you covered below:

  • Creatures in Folklore – Gnome. Goblin, Ogre, Troll
  • Flower Parts – Bud, Leaf, Petal, Stalk
  • One Involved in Espionage – Agent, Mole, Plant, Spy
  • Chinese Zodiac Animals -Horse, Rabbit, Tiger, Dragon

Connections grids vary widely and change every day. If you couldn’t solve today’s puzzle, be sure to check back in tomorrow.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
Move over, Bungie: New York Times acquires Wordle
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Wordle, a popular word-based puzzle game that's dominated social media feeds in recent months, was acquired by The New York Times Company on January 31. It was the second significant gaming-related acquisition of the day, following Sony's $3.6 billion acquisition of Destiny developer Bungie. 
The New York Times did not share the specific price of the acquisition, but did say in its announcement that it paid creator Josh Wardle an amount "in the low seven figures." That's a much smaller figure than Sony's acquisition, but Wordle likely reaches a lot more people than even Destiny 2 currently does. 
Wordle is simple, engaging, and easy to share on social media. Image used with permission by copyright holder
While The New York Times is primarily a news publication, it has expanded into casual gaming in recent years. "The Times remains focused on becoming the essential subscription for every English-speaking person seeking to understand and engage with the world," its article on the deal said. "New York Times Games are a key part of that strategy."
Wardle claims New York Times Games played a part in the October 2021 creation of Wordle, adding that "this step feels very natural to me."
It sounds like The New York Times could eventually put Wordle behind a paywall. "The company said the game would initially remain free to new and existing players," The New York Times article notes, with "initially" being the keyword there. Thankfully, Wardle promises that Wordle will still be free and that wins and streaks will be preserved once the game transitions to The New York Times' website. 
https://twitter.com/powerlanguish/status/1488263944309731329
The New York Times highlights how it wants to grow its digital subscriptions to 10 million by 2025. Locking Wordle behind that subscription would undoubtedly drive some people to subscribe, but The New York Times also risks Wordle losing relevancy and upsetting a happy player base if it does that.
That's not something we'll have to worry about for now, as Worlde is still available for free online.

Read more
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has new developer, fall 2024 release date
Slugg in The Chinese Room's version of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2.

Few games have as wild of a development journey as Vampire: The Masquerade -- Bloodlines 2.

A sequel to a cult-classic vampire RPG from the mid-2000s, Bloodlines 2 began its life as a 2016 pitch from developer Hardsuit Labs and Brian Mitsoda, writer of the original game, to IP owner and game publisher Paradox Interactive. Initially slated for release in early 2020, it was delayed multiple times before Paradox fired Mitsoda and took Hardsuit Labs off the project by mid-2021. Paradox chose not to cancel the game, though, instead finding a new studio to take it over the finish line.

Read more
Ghostrunner 2 is already giving me more of what I loved about the original
Jack holds a sword in Ghostrunner 2 key art.

Some games are memorable because of their intriguing themes, deep stories, or memorable worlds. Others are just damn fun to play. The original Ghostrunner, which was released by One More Level and 505 Games in 2020, is a game that embraces the latter category.
It was a frenetic first-person action game where players dashed around neon-soaked sci-fi levels, slashing through any enemies that got in their way. It wasn’t that complex of an experience, but it was a ton of fun from the moment I picked it up. That’s why I’m happy that One More Level and 505 Games are following it up with Ghostrunner 2, a direct sequel.
Ghostrunner 2 Announce Trailer (ESRB)
I recently had the chance to play some of Ghostrunner 2 ahead of its launch this October and found that it reliably carries forward the fast-paced fun of its predecessor that its PlayStation Showcase reveal hinted at. It even tries to up the cool factor with motorbike action set pieces -- although I’m not quite as sold on those segments as I am on the satisfying-as-ever combat.
Retaining the charm
My Ghostrunner 2 demo began with Jack, the ghostrunner from the first game, chasing someone named Mitra across the rooftops of the dystopian, neon-infused Dharma Tower. Within 30 seconds, Jack encountered some enemies from the Hammer gang, and the action began. As I got reacquainted with the Ghostrunner series’ now trademark combat, it felt like I was picking up the original for the first time again as I slashed through the initial couple of enemies.
Ghostrunner 2, like its predecessor, emphasizes speed and offense to create puzzle-like combat situations. Enemies only take a hit or two to defeat, but Jack also goes down similarly. As the encounters ramped up in difficulty, it was always important to keep moving, monitor whether or not the enemies near me had close- or long-range attacks, and watch for the right windows to dodge, block, or parry. If I did all that, I could always swoop in with a devastating counterblow and feel like a badass.
In-between those segments, light first-person platforming -- that incorporates sliding, swinging, wall running, air-dashing, rail-grinding, and grappling -- reinforces that feeling. These are all things the original Ghostrunner excelled at, and One More Level didn’t lose any of that magic with this sequel. In fact, it made the game’s levels more expansive from the start, so there are now multiple angles from which to approach many of the enemy encounters. If you just wanted more Ghostrunner, this sequel delivers.

New ideas
The game isn’t devoid of any new ideas, though. After fighting through the enemy forces, I came upon a warehouse. Inside, I found a motorbike, and before I knew it, Jack had hopped on to continue chasing Mitra. Driving on rooftops and walls, I could slash at certain switches to open doors, but mainly was trying to keep up my speed to stay in the range of Mitra’s signal while doing my best to dodge obstacles on the road.
Adding a high-octane vehicle segment like this is a natural evolution of the quick-kill, quick-death formula. It’s a gameplay gimmick common in many classic beat ’em ups, something that Ghostrunner 2 may be considered a modern interpretation of. But like the infamous Turbo Tunnel in Battletoads, the Ghostrunner 2 motorbike set piece in this demo wasn’t forgiving and was rougher around the edges than the slick combat.
One More Level has now had two games (and some DLC) worth of time to refine the first-person hack-and-slash combat, so it makes sense that it feels as great as ever. That’s why it’s a bit more apparent that this is its first outing with the motorbike gameplay mechanics, as it controls a bit looser than I feel like it should, which caused me to just barely not be able to dodge certain obstacles in time. Whenever I had to ride on a wall or in a circular tube, the field-of-view felt too tight to see what was ahead properly.

Read more