NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, December 5

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 They’re checked before a show : MICS 5 “I wasn’t finished …” : ALSO 9 Does programming work : CODES 14 Mate’s call : AHOY 15 Setting for the 2019 comedy “Wine Country” : NAPA 16 “La Forza del Destino,” for one : OPERA 17 Past issues to settle : OLDSCORES 19 Drawing on : USING 20 Moxie : SPUNK 21 Out of this world : ALIEN 23 Singer with the 2016 #1 hit “Cheap Thrills” : SIA 24 What Monday meals might lack : MEAT 26 Places in the pecking order : STATUSES 28 Nickname for N.B.A. great Nate Archibald (he was actually 6’1″) : TINY 30 Sickly-looking : WAN 32 Gear tooth : COG 33 Melber on MSNBC : ARI 34 Tight curl : KINK 35 ___ Drafthouse (movie theater chain) : ALAMO 38 Big bash : SHINDIG 40 Breaking down grammatically : PARSING 42 Small earrings : STUDS 43 Elaborate hairstyle : COIF 44 Org. with the sculpture “Kryptos” outside its headquarters : CIA 45 Lao-___ : TSE 46 Symbol of obstinacy : ASS 47 ___ district, feature of many an urban area : ARTS 48 Like much movie theater popcorn : BUTTERED 52 Not for here : TOGO 54 Atop, quaintly : OER 55 To date : ASYET 57 Rapper who founded Aftermath Entertainment : DRDRE 60 Big name in dental floss : ORALB 62 Pixar film whose title suggests how to read five answers in this puzzle : INSIDEOUT 64 Course concluder : FINAL 65 Org. with conferences : NCAA 66 Name on Canadian pumps : ESSO 67 Marsh plant : SEDGE 68 Starting point : GERM 69 Word before a time stamp in direct messaging : SEEN

Down