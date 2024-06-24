NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, January 19

1 Small fly : MIDGE
2 Leaders in Qatar : EMIRS
3 Bad sign for a weary traveler : NOVACANCY
4 Fishtail, say : SKID
5 Aspen, for one : SKIAREA
6 Hugo-winning sci-fi author Bacigalupi : PAOLO
7 Coffee container : URN
8 Ding-dong : DOOFUS
9 Note in the F minor scale : AFLAT
10 Spanish title: Abbr. : SRA
11 Break down : SOB
12 Actress Edebiri of “The Bear” : AYO
13 Transmogrify : MORPH
14 Staying power : STAMINA
15 It’s been called “the roof of Africa” : KILIMANJARO
16 Words of defeat : ILOSE
17 Spanish babies : NENES
21 Be of ___ (assist) : USETO
23 Building manager, familiarly : SUPE
24 Confront : FACE
29 Philosopher Descartes : RENE
32 Females 35-44, e.g. : DEMO
33 English translation of the Irish “aigéan” : OCEAN
34 Post-embryo stage : FETUS
35 Onesie wearers : TOTS
37 Cross the line : GOTOOFAR
41 Mixed martial arts org. : UFC
42 Iconic Warhol subject : MAO
44 Letters before “.gov” : IRS
45 Advance film copies sent to critics : SCREENERS
46 Relent : LETUP
48 Nature’s fishhook, you might say : TALON
50 Tamp down : STIFLE
52 Sleipnir’s rider, in myth : ODIN
53 Soft rock : TALC
55 Pokémon with a catlike appearance : MEW
57 Put in power : ELECT
60 Like about 60% of the world’s population : ASIAN
61 One of the “holy trinity” ingredients in Indian cuisine : GINGER
62 Real pain in the butt? : SCIATICA
64 Sitter’s charge : PET
65 Personal approaches, in brief : MOS
66 Coins made primarily of copper : DIMES
67 “When I was much younger …” : INAPASTLIFE
68 ___-Japanese War : RUSSO
69 S-shaped molding in architecture : OGEE
70 Cross, as a stream : FORD
71 Evergreen variety : FIR
75 Bend : CURVE
76 Gave zero stars, say : HATED
77 Nail polish brand : OPI
78 What few people know : ESOTERICA
79 Old-time film studio : RKO
80 Things eds. edit : MSS
83 Bail : QUIT
84 “Semper Fi” grp. : USMC
87 Ticked (off) : CHEESED
88 Michael of “Barbie” : CERA
90 Some equipment in hand-to-hand combat : SHIELDS
93 Mean-spirited sorts : OGRES
95 This and that: Abbr. : MISC
96 Record feature : GROOVE
98 Suffix with kitchen : ETTE
99 Big Apple purchases : IMACS
100 “Visions” singer/songwriter Jones : NORAH
101 Company whose logo is said to resemble Mount Fuji : ATARI
102 Evergreen variety : CEDAR
103 Cried foul, perhaps? : UMPED
105 Subtly indicate : LETON
106 Pastoral poems : IDYLS
110 Suit : EXEC
113 Fashion designer Dapper ___ : DAN
114 Loud noise : DIN
115 Season of 2024’s Jeux Olympiques : ETE
116 “Pachinko” author ___ Jin Lee : MIN