 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, January 19

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Department store department : MENS
5 Tater : SPUD
9 Indian state along the Himalayas : ASSAM
14 Largest organ in the human body : SKIN
18 “None for me” : IMOK
19 Big name in syrup : KARO
20 Dessert you might top with gummy bears and chocolate chips, informally : FROYO
21 Practical : UTILE
22 Hard / work : DIVISIONOFLABOR
25 Place for a bob and weave : SALON
26 Measured : GRADUAL
27 Sky safety org. : FAA
28 Starting point, of sorts : PREMISE
30 Key above a tilde : ESC
31 New York × paper : PRODUCTOFTHETIMES
36 James who wrote the screenplay for “The Night of the Hunter” (1955) : AGEE
38 Language suffix : ESE
39 One answering to a board, for short : CEO
40 “Strega ___” (classic children’s folk tale) : NONA
41 “That’s just … wrong” : UMNO
43 Arjuna’s skill, in the “Mahabharata” : AIM
45 Come to rest, as sediment : SETTLE
47 Creature whose narrow waist is called a petiole : ANT
49 Encyclopedia filler : FACTS
51 √generate : ROOTCAUSE
54 Food that becomes its own container if you change the last letter : JAM
56 Brush wolves, by another name : COYOTES
58 Fixes a hole, say : DARNS
59 Post-spring cleaning event : TAGSALE
63 Essential ___ : OIL
64 Heap : PILE
65 Nashville neighborhood known for its many recording studios : MUSICROW
66 It’s what ﹣ you think : DIFFERENCEOFOPINION
71 Theatrical release, typically : FINALCUT
72 Many humanitarian grps. : NGOS
73 ___ Khan : AGA
74 Turkish travel stops : IMARETS
75 “Gimme an A …!,” e.g. : CHEER
77 Like the presidency of Martin Van Buren : ONETERM
81 Back, informally : REP
82 (Pixar movie)2 : SQUAREDUP
85 Puts on the line : RISKS
86 Egg ___ : SAC
88 Pickleball venues : COURTS
89 Certain sib : SIS
91 Dove calls : COOS
92 Something tied with a tongue? : SHOE
94 “___ got it!” : IVE
95 Studio with an iconic lion : MGM
97 Pressure, so to speak : HEAT
99 ∫ workout routine : INTEGRATEDCIRCUIT
104 Name that drops “-jah” : ELI
107 Burrowing rodent : MOLERAT
108 That, in Spanish : ESO
109 Like some parking and poetry : METERED
111 Come up : ARISE
112 Rocket science + brain surgery : ADDEDCOMPLEXITY
117 Social workspaces for some remote workers : CAFES
118 Boondi ___ (yogurt dish with fried chickpea flour) : RAITA
119 Strove : VIED
120 Subj. for a bio major : ECOL
121 Winter haven for some small mammals : SHED
122 Word with peace or beauty : INNER
123 Gridiron positions : ENDS
124 Throws out : CANS

Down

1 Small fly : MIDGE
2 Leaders in Qatar : EMIRS
3 Bad sign for a weary traveler : NOVACANCY
4 Fishtail, say : SKID
5 Aspen, for one : SKIAREA
6 Hugo-winning sci-fi author Bacigalupi : PAOLO
7 Coffee container : URN
8 Ding-dong : DOOFUS
9 Note in the F minor scale : AFLAT
10 Spanish title: Abbr. : SRA
11 Break down : SOB
12 Actress Edebiri of “The Bear” : AYO
13 Transmogrify : MORPH
14 Staying power : STAMINA
15 It’s been called “the roof of Africa” : KILIMANJARO
16 Words of defeat : ILOSE
17 Spanish babies : NENES
21 Be of ___ (assist) : USETO
23 Building manager, familiarly : SUPE
24 Confront : FACE
29 Philosopher Descartes : RENE
32 Females 35-44, e.g. : DEMO
33 English translation of the Irish “aigéan” : OCEAN
34 Post-embryo stage : FETUS
35 Onesie wearers : TOTS
37 Cross the line : GOTOOFAR
41 Mixed martial arts org. : UFC
42 Iconic Warhol subject : MAO
44 Letters before “.gov” : IRS
45 Advance film copies sent to critics : SCREENERS
46 Relent : LETUP
48 Nature’s fishhook, you might say : TALON
50 Tamp down : STIFLE
52 Sleipnir’s rider, in myth : ODIN
53 Soft rock : TALC
55 Pokémon with a catlike appearance : MEW
57 Put in power : ELECT
60 Like about 60% of the world’s population : ASIAN
61 One of the “holy trinity” ingredients in Indian cuisine : GINGER
62 Real pain in the butt? : SCIATICA
64 Sitter’s charge : PET
65 Personal approaches, in brief : MOS
66 Coins made primarily of copper : DIMES
67 “When I was much younger …” : INAPASTLIFE
68 ___-Japanese War : RUSSO
69 S-shaped molding in architecture : OGEE
70 Cross, as a stream : FORD
71 Evergreen variety : FIR
75 Bend : CURVE
76 Gave zero stars, say : HATED
77 Nail polish brand : OPI
78 What few people know : ESOTERICA
79 Old-time film studio : RKO
80 Things eds. edit : MSS
83 Bail : QUIT
84 “Semper Fi” grp. : USMC
87 Ticked (off) : CHEESED
88 Michael of “Barbie” : CERA
90 Some equipment in hand-to-hand combat : SHIELDS
93 Mean-spirited sorts : OGRES
95 This and that: Abbr. : MISC
96 Record feature : GROOVE
98 Suffix with kitchen : ETTE
99 Big Apple purchases : IMACS
100 “Visions” singer/songwriter Jones : NORAH
101 Company whose logo is said to resemble Mount Fuji : ATARI
102 Evergreen variety : CEDAR
103 Cried foul, perhaps? : UMPED
105 Subtly indicate : LETON
106 Pastoral poems : IDYLS
110 Suit : EXEC
113 Fashion designer Dapper ___ : DAN
114 Loud noise : DIN
115 Season of 2024’s Jeux Olympiques : ETE
116 “Pachinko” author ___ Jin Lee : MIN

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Former Digital Trends Contributor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
NYT Spelling Bee: answers for Friday, May 10
NYT Spelling Bee logo.

Obsessed with New York Times' games? So are we, and Spelling Bee is one of our favorites. But just like any other NYT game — Wordle, Connections, Strands, and The Mini — we have trouble finishing it occasionally.

If you're stuck on today's Spelling Bee, we're here to help. Check out the article below for a refresher on how to play the game and a list of all the possible words you could spell today.
How to play Spelling Bee

Read more
LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.

LinkedIn may exist to help professionals look for new job opportunities and network with others in the same field, but it could soon become the place for a bit of downtime, too.

Why? Because it's planning to introduce games to its platform.

Read more
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more