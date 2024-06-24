NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, January 19

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Department store department : MENS 5 Tater : SPUD 9 Indian state along the Himalayas : ASSAM 14 Largest organ in the human body : SKIN 18 “None for me” : IMOK 19 Big name in syrup : KARO 20 Dessert you might top with gummy bears and chocolate chips, informally : FROYO 21 Practical : UTILE 22 Hard / work : DIVISIONOFLABOR 25 Place for a bob and weave : SALON 26 Measured : GRADUAL 27 Sky safety org. : FAA 28 Starting point, of sorts : PREMISE 30 Key above a tilde : ESC 31 New York × paper : PRODUCTOFTHETIMES 36 James who wrote the screenplay for “The Night of the Hunter” (1955) : AGEE 38 Language suffix : ESE 39 One answering to a board, for short : CEO 40 “Strega ___” (classic children’s folk tale) : NONA 41 “That’s just … wrong” : UMNO 43 Arjuna’s skill, in the “Mahabharata” : AIM 45 Come to rest, as sediment : SETTLE 47 Creature whose narrow waist is called a petiole : ANT 49 Encyclopedia filler : FACTS 51 √generate : ROOTCAUSE 54 Food that becomes its own container if you change the last letter : JAM 56 Brush wolves, by another name : COYOTES 58 Fixes a hole, say : DARNS 59 Post-spring cleaning event : TAGSALE 63 Essential ___ : OIL 64 Heap : PILE 65 Nashville neighborhood known for its many recording studios : MUSICROW 66 It’s what ﹣ you think : DIFFERENCEOFOPINION 71 Theatrical release, typically : FINALCUT 72 Many humanitarian grps. : NGOS 73 ___ Khan : AGA 74 Turkish travel stops : IMARETS 75 “Gimme an A …!,” e.g. : CHEER 77 Like the presidency of Martin Van Buren : ONETERM 81 Back, informally : REP 82 (Pixar movie)2 : SQUAREDUP 85 Puts on the line : RISKS 86 Egg ___ : SAC 88 Pickleball venues : COURTS 89 Certain sib : SIS 91 Dove calls : COOS 92 Something tied with a tongue? : SHOE 94 “___ got it!” : IVE 95 Studio with an iconic lion : MGM 97 Pressure, so to speak : HEAT 99 ∫ workout routine : INTEGRATEDCIRCUIT 104 Name that drops “-jah” : ELI 107 Burrowing rodent : MOLERAT 108 That, in Spanish : ESO 109 Like some parking and poetry : METERED 111 Come up : ARISE 112 Rocket science + brain surgery : ADDEDCOMPLEXITY 117 Social workspaces for some remote workers : CAFES 118 Boondi ___ (yogurt dish with fried chickpea flour) : RAITA 119 Strove : VIED 120 Subj. for a bio major : ECOL 121 Winter haven for some small mammals : SHED 122 Word with peace or beauty : INNER 123 Gridiron positions : ENDS 124 Throws out : CANS

Down