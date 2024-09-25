 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, September 25



The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Update, as a kitchen : REDO
5 It might be L-shaped : SOFA
9 Scottie in the White House in the 1940s : FALA
13 Brio : ELAN
14 Operating system developed at Bell Labs : UNIX
15 Wishes undone : RUES
16 Pioneer in show recording : TIVO
17 Allot, with “out” : METE
18 First-string players : ATEAM
20 Aquí, across the Pyrenees : ICI
21 Stock quote? : MOO
22 Icelandic poet Sturluson : SNORRI
23 Raised strip : RIDGE
25 Wig out : FREAK
28 California’s Big ___ : SUR
29 Spirit of a culture : ETHOS
30 Life-size … or a hint to this puzzle’s theme : FULLSCALE
32 “The Stars and Stripes Forever” composer : SOUSA
34 Runner in the snow : SKI
35 Got down : ATE
36 Phone numbers? … or a hint to this puzzle’s theme : RINGTONES
39 Word after double or day : BED
41 Deborah’s co-star in “The King and I” : YUL
42 Many a foreign E.S.L. teacher : EXPAT
45 Marginalia … or a hint to this puzzle’s theme : SIDENOTES
48 Tool with a bubble : LEVEL
50 Midwest sch. with 65,000+ students : OSU
51 Bright-eyed : ALERT
52 Coffeehouse lure : AROMA
53 Said : STATED
55 “Toy Story” dinosaur voiced by Wallace Shawn : REX
57Skill practiced on a health class dummy, in brief : CPR
58 Longtime senator Hatch : ORRIN
59 Sees red? : OWES
61 Part of A.P.R. : RATE
62 Greek music halls : ODEA
63 Whisper menacingly : HISS
64Named, informally : IDED
65 Peeved : SORE
66Soup served before sushi, say : MISO
67 Bird in “Alice in Wonderland” : DODO

Down

1 Strike out, perhaps : RETIRE
2 Draws out : ELICITS
3 AIDS researcher who was Time’s 1996 Man of the Year : DAVIDHO
4 Artist who once ran a “War Is Over!” poster campaign : ONO
5 Yokozuna’s sport : SUMO
6 Something done a single time : ONEOFF
7 In good health : FIT
8 Guitar, slangily : AXE
9 Fan fare? : FRANKS
10 Lambo, e.g. : AUTO
11 Eyeballs like a scuzzball : LEERSAT
12 Generally : ASARULE
19 Swampy ground : MIRE
21 Golden Ball winner at the 2022 FIFA World Cup : MESSI
22 Kind of solution for contacts : SALINE
24 Haitian unit of currency : GOURDE
26 Cattle thief : RUSTLER
27 County in northeastern Nevada : ELKO
31 Ghost of cartoons : CASPER
33 Whichever : ANYOLD
37 “___ Nacht!” : GUTE
38 Senokot alternative : EXLAX
39 Small restaurants : BISTROS
40 Facebook co-founder Saverin : EDUARDO
43 Toast topper : AVOCADO
44 Enticed : TEMPTED
45 Fair : SOSO
46 Dance counterpart of the Whip : NAENAE
47 What an accent mark might indicate : STRESS
49 Texas city on the Rio Grande : LAREDO
54 Bowl feature : TIER
56 Gas station that may feature a Tim Hortons drive-thru : ESSO
59 Scientist whose name is a unit, both forward and backward : OHM
60 Nintendo game console : WII
61 Disencumber : RID

Topics
