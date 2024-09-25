NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, September 25

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Update, as a kitchen : REDO 5 It might be L-shaped : SOFA 9 Scottie in the White House in the 1940s : FALA 13 Brio : ELAN 14 Operating system developed at Bell Labs : UNIX 15 Wishes undone : RUES 16 Pioneer in show recording : TIVO 17 Allot, with “out” : METE 18 First-string players : ATEAM 20 Aquí, across the Pyrenees : ICI 21 Stock quote? : MOO 22 Icelandic poet Sturluson : SNORRI 23 Raised strip : RIDGE 25 Wig out : FREAK 28 California’s Big ___ : SUR 29 Spirit of a culture : ETHOS 30 Life-size … or a hint to this puzzle’s theme : FULLSCALE 32 “The Stars and Stripes Forever” composer : SOUSA 34 Runner in the snow : SKI 35 Got down : ATE 36 Phone numbers? … or a hint to this puzzle’s theme : RINGTONES 39 Word after double or day : BED 41 Deborah’s co-star in “The King and I” : YUL 42 Many a foreign E.S.L. teacher : EXPAT 45 Marginalia … or a hint to this puzzle’s theme : SIDENOTES 48 Tool with a bubble : LEVEL 50 Midwest sch. with 65,000+ students : OSU 51 Bright-eyed : ALERT 52 Coffeehouse lure : AROMA 53 Said : STATED 55 “Toy Story” dinosaur voiced by Wallace Shawn : REX 57Skill practiced on a health class dummy, in brief : CPR 58 Longtime senator Hatch : ORRIN 59 Sees red? : OWES 61 Part of A.P.R. : RATE 62 Greek music halls : ODEA 63 Whisper menacingly : HISS 64Named, informally : IDED 65 Peeved : SORE 66Soup served before sushi, say : MISO 67 Bird in “Alice in Wonderland” : DODO

Down