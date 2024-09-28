NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, September 28

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 First name in mysteries : AGATHA 7 Like a Broadway revival, often : RECAST 13 Noncompetitive races : FUNRUNS 15 “Precisely!,” informally : EXACTO 16 Military leader who helped capture Detroit in 1812 : TECUMSEH 18 Vital carriers : AORTAE 19 Author of “A Hard Road to Glory: A History of the African-American Athlete” : ASHE 20 Out of the ordinary : WEIRD 22 Rustic respites : INNS 23 Sticky-fingered sort? : TOT 24 Variable in Euler’s polyhedron formula (V − E + F = 2) : EDGES 25 This and that : BOTH 26 Drink made with rice milk and cinnamon : HORCHATA 29 Sigma Gamma ___ (historically Black sorority) : RHO 30 Like the Danube, to Germans : BLAU 32 Manufacturing giant originally known as the Pittsburgh Reduction Company : ALCOA 33 Tucker who played drums for the Velvet Underground : MOE 34 Bay Area-based coffee roaster : PEETS 35 Pancake topper : PAT 36 Speckled steeds : ROANS 38 Diminutive suffix : LET 39 Lopez of “The Dirty Dozen” : TRINI 41 And no more : ONLY 42 Boom times : UPS 43 Some in-person interviews : SITDOWNS 45 Dark ___ : MODE 47 Breakout portmanteau : BACNE 48 “I Love Lucy” airer : CBS 51 Spill the beans : BLAB 52 Poster sites? : BLOGS 53 Behind : RUMP 55 Current influencer : ELNINO 57 Flower in Japanese heraldry : WISTERIA 59 Estimate : RECKON 60 Silviculture is the science of maintaining them : FORESTS 61 Expresses contempt : SNEERS 62 .1111, .2222, .3333, etc. : NINTHS

Down