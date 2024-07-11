NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, July 11

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Part of a cherry you shouldn’t eat – STEM
- “Detour” sign feature – ARROW
- Depart – LEAVE
- Nail polish brand that sounds like two letters of the alphabet – ESSIE
- Part of a pomegranate you should eat – SEED
Down
- Shopper’s excuse to “save money” – SALE
- Head lock? – TRESS
- Wipe, as a memory card – ERASE
- Common date night activity – MOVIE
- Fast-growing plant – WEED