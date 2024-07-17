NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, July 17

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Petty coat? – FUR
- Do Penance – ATONE
- Gave in under pressure – CAVED
- Song played during the opening credits – THEME
- ___ Swanson, Nick Offerman’s role on “Parks and Recreation” – RON
Down
- “As a matter of ___ …” – FACT
- Home of Brigham Young University – UTAH
- Apt name for a dog who loves to run free – ROVER
- Pixar’s title clownfish – NEMO
- Biblical garden – EDEN