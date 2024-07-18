NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, July 18

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- “Well, that’s odd …” – HUH
- What a D.J. is in charge of – MUSIC
- ___ acid (protein building block) – AMINO
- Total stranger, in slang – RANDO
- Beef variety for a hamburger – ANGUS
Down
- Word with nature of pretzel – HUMAN
- Taking advantage of – USING
- Like the deities Shiva and Ganesha – HINDU
- Rooney of “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” – MARA
- Sounds from a dovecote – COOS