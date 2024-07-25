NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, July 25

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- “That’s mind-blowing!” – WHOA
- Apt anagram of RHINO – I – HORN
- Jelly Belly or Jolly Rancher – CANDY
- Ye ___ Shoppe – OLDE
- Show that recently received a record 23 Emmy nominations, with “The” – BEAR
Down
- ___ watching (costal activity) – WHALE
- Civic automaker – HONDA
- Waiter’s jotting – ORDER
- “Take your pick!” – ANY
- Corn core – COB