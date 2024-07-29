NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, July 29

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Gift of ___ (ability to speak eloquently) – GAB
- With 7-Across, total goofball – SILLY
- Take in as one’s own – ADOPT
- See 4-Across – GOOSE
- Street haunted by Freddy Krueger – ELM
Down
- Rhyming partner of doom – GLOOM
- Where Mont Blanc and the Matterhorn are – ALPS
- Tiny, tiny part of a gig – BYTE
- Wise-sounding herb – SAGE
- Hero – IDOL