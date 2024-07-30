NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, July 30

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- “Style, charm or attractiveness,” per a modern coinage – RIZZ
- Close bud – HOMIE
- Black cats and red moons, supposedly – OMENS
- Make a face, say – REACT
- Prefix with fat or fiction – NON
Down
- Title Shakespeare role for a young DiCaprio – ROMEO
- “That is to say…” – IMEAN
- Chemical element found in many immune-boosting supplements – ZINC
- Finely grate, as a lemon peel – ZEST
- Car’s noisemaker – HORN