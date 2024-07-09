NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, July 9

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Substance used by violin players – ROSIN
- One of the world’s largest land animals, familiarly – HIPPO
- Trojan War epic – ILIAD
- N.B.A team that recently agreed to its first trade with the Knicks in over 40 years – NETS
- Lyric poems – ODES
Down
- One of the world’s largest land animals, familiarly – RHINO
- Well- ___ machine – OILED
- Petty ill will – SPITE
- “Skip me,” in a game – IPASS
- Nonverbal agreement – NOD