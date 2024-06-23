NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, June 23

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- “10 ___ or less” (supermarket line) – ITEMS
- Gutsy boldness – MOXIE
- June celebration – PRIDE
- One of 51 written by Alexander Hamilton for the Federalist Papers – ESSAY
- “___ luck!” (“Go get ’em!”) – LOTSA
Down
- Urge forcefully – IMPEL
- Upper body, to a sculptor – TORSO
- Have life – EXIST
- King with a golden touch – MIDAS
- “Later, alligator!” – SEEYA
