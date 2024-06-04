NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, June 4

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- “You said it!” – AMEN
- Nathan who said “The reason I was in most of the movies I’ve done is that they paid for me to be in the theater” – LANE
- Wards (off) – FENDS
- Be in the world – EXIST
- Ewe said it! – BAA
Down
- Amazon’s version of Siri – ALEXA
- Suffix with Beatle or Wrestle – MANIA
- Make ___ meet – ENDS
- Robin’s residence – NEST
- Black History Month: Abbr. – FEB
Editors' Recommendations
- NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Tuesday, June 4
- Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for June 4
- NYT Spelling Bee: answers for Friday, May 10
- Move over, Wordle: The New York Times has a new puzzle game
- Wordle’s wild year: New York Times breaks down the phenomenon’s big 2022