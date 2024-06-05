NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, June 5

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Where a masseuse might work – SPA
- Drops the ball – ERRS
- Antianxiety drug whose name is a palindrome XANAX
- Harvard’s rival – YALE
- Last letter, in London – ZED
Down
- “The birds and the bees” topic – SEX
- Speak with folded hands – PRAY
- Desi ___, “I Love Lucy” co-star – ARNAZ
- All-items-must-go event – SALE
- Crossed (out) – XED
