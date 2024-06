NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, June 6

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Recommended Videos

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

Good way to get in shape … in more than one way – YOGA

British nobility title – BARON

“Heaven help us!” – OHGOD

What a cat resembles when it sits with its legs tucked under its body – LOAF

“___ Quixote” (Cervantes epic) DON

Down

Google alternative – YAHOO

Instrument at a basilica or a baseball stadium – ORGAN

Silly mistake – GOOF

“Your point is …?” – AND

Like this text – BOLD

Editors' Recommendations