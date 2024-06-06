NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, June 6

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Good way to get in shape … in more than one way – YOGA
- British nobility title – BARON
- “Heaven help us!” – OHGOD
- What a cat resembles when it sits with its legs tucked under its body – LOAF
- “___ Quixote” (Cervantes epic) DON
Down
- Google alternative – YAHOO
- Instrument at a basilica or a baseball stadium – ORGAN
- Silly mistake – GOOF
- “Your point is …?” – AND
- Like this text – BOLD
Editors' Recommendations
- NYT Connections: hints and answers for Thursday, June 6
- Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for June 6
- NYT Spelling Bee: answers for Friday, May 10
- Move over, Wordle: The New York Times has a new puzzle game
- Wordle’s wild year: New York Times breaks down the phenomenon’s big 2022