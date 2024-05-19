NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, May 19

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- With 4-Down, popular mint brand … and a hint to this puzzle’s “three-in-a-row” – TIC
- Scroll in a synagogue – TORAH
- Love to bits – ADORE
- “Official,” as a body of fiction – CANON
- French fashion monogram since 1962 – YSL
Down
- “___ you are you! That is truer than true! There is no one alive who is you-er than you!”: Dr. Seuss – TODAY
- De-wrinkling appliances – IRONS
- Song sung in December – CAROL
- Female bird – HEN
