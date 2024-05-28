NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, May 28

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- 1. Declare invalid, as a marriage — ANNUL
- 6. In need of a screwdriver — LOOSE
- 7. When doubled, “Not gonna happen!” — UH
- 8. When doubled, LOL — HA
- 9. Money hoarder — MISER
- 11. Kid’s request at bedtime — STORY
Down
- 1. College reunion attendees — ALUMS
- 2. Kind of game that a pitcher dreams of — NOHIT
- 3. When doubled, taboo — NONO
- 4. “Confessions” R&B star — USHER
- 5. Timothy ___, early advocate of psychedelic drugs — LEARY
- 10. When doubled, neither good nor bad — SOSO
