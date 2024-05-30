NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, May 30

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Bird at the beach – GULL
- Muppet who shares the basement unit of 123 Sesame Street – ERNIE
- Is totally awesome – ROCKS
- Is totally awesome – RULES
- Went 85 in a 65, say – SPED
Down
- Word before “therapy” or “text” – GROUP
- Scrooge McDuck’s relation to Donald Duck – UNCLE
- Was a fan of – LIKED
- “I couldn’t care ___!” – LESS
- Makes a mistake – ERRS
