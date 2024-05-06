NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, May 6

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Baby that can hop – JOEY
- Baby that can hoot – OWLET
- Bearded garden figurine – GNOME
- “Terrific!” – SUPER
- Ivy League school founded by Benjamin Franklin, familiarly – PENN
Down
- Does some light running – JOGS
- Confess (to) – OWNUP
- Run off to get married – ELOPE
- Only country whose name begins with “Y” – YEMEN
- Seabird related to a gull – TERN
