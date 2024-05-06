NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, May 6

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

Baby that can hop – JOEY

Baby that can hoot – OWLET

Bearded garden figurine – GNOME

“Terrific!” – SUPER

Ivy League school founded by Benjamin Franklin, familiarly – PENN

Down

Does some light running – JOGS

Confess (to) – OWNUP

Run off to get married – ELOPE

Only country whose name begins with “Y” – YEMEN

Seabird related to a gull – TERN

