NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, November 11

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Chopped down – AXED
- ___SmithKline, pharma giant shortened to GSK in 2022 – GLAXO
- Luxury car line owned by Toyota – LEXUS
- Banish from a country – EXILE
- N.L. division for the Phillies and Mets – EAST
Down
- Amazon “assistant” you might ask for help to solve a puzzle – ALEXA
- Horizontal graph line – XAXIS
- Be of good cheer – EXULT
- Amount of medicine to take – DOSE
- Extreme delight – GLEE