NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, September 12

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Hair with mascara on it – LASH
- Emotion in “Inside Out 2” who opens up a “sar-chasm” in Riley’s mind – ENNUI
- One finding work for an actor or author – AGENT
- Looks behind couches and curtains, say – SEEKS
- Makes a mistake – ERRS
Down
- Renter’s agreement – LEASE
- Emotion in “Inside Out” who blows flames out of his head – ANGER
- Mocking smile – SNEER
- Beefcakes – HUNKS
- “___ all I ask …” – ITS