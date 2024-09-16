NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, September 16

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- This Across – ONE
- This Across – FOUR
- Subway costs – FARES
- Sound from a goose … or a Ram? – HONK
- ___ sauce (condiment) – SOY
Down
- How phones should be in a movie theater, ideally – OFF
- Olympic sprinter Lyles – NOAH
- Banknotes used in 20 counties – EUROS
- Nevada city near Lake Tahoe – RENO
- Rhyming place to fly – SKY