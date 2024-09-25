NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, September 25

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Toot one’s own horn – BRAG
- “__Is 1-Down,” Netflix series whose contestants get engaged without ever seeing each other – LOVE
- Says who? – SIMON
- Didn’t just suspect – KNEW
- Words exchanged at a wedding – IDOS
Down
- See 5-Across – BLIND
- Lover boy – ROMEO
- Openly confess – AVOWS
- ___ Z (Zoomers, by another name) – GEN
- Compete in a Winter Olympics biathlon – SKI