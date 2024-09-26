NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, September 26

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Lights on a nightstand – LAMPS
- Historic performance at Milan’s La Scala or Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre – OPERA
- It’s just chugging along – TRAIN
- Visibly muscular – TONED
- Squirmy and fidgety – ANTSY
Down
- “That takes a ___ nerve!” – LOTTA
- What might protect y our shirt from a grease stain – APRON
- Intended – MEANT
- Ask nosy questions – PRIES
- Needing a shower after a beach day – SANDY