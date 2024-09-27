NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, September 27

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Aptly named brand of road and mountain bikes – TREK
- “CD” – SEEDY
- “XL” – EXCEL
- Make amends – ATONE
- Alternative to Yahoo! or AOL – MSN
Down
- Much political campaign outreach these days – TEXTS
- Mission for a scout, for short – RECON
- Garden with forbidden fruit – EDEN
- Friend of Kenny, Stan and Cartman on “South Park” – KYLE
- Feature that some undergarments claim not to have (but it’s often just less noticeable) – SEAM