NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, September 5

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- File type for downloadable forms – PDF
- Catherine of “Beetlejuice” – OHARA
- Pastry with a 5-Down – DONUT
- Nostalgic song – OLDIE
- Lef on ___ (still awaiting a text message response) – READ
Down
- Animal known as a “giant cat bear” in Chinese due to its pupil shapes (vertical slit!) – PANDA
- Ancient Celtic priest – DRUID
- It’s written in the stars – FATE
- Funk from a dirty sock – ODOR
- Feature in the middle of a 6-Across – HOLE