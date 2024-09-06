NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, September 6

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Pioneering video game in which you slither around and eat apples – SNAKE
- Mailing alternative to a home address – POBOX
- Grammy winner Hayes – ISAAC
- Words on a book’s spine – TITLE
- Bona fide – REAL
Down
- ___ valve (drainage feature on a brass instrument) – SPIT
- Respectful denial – NOSIR
- Subside – ABATE
- Animal whose closest living relative is the wombat – KOALA
- Microsoft’s alternative to Google Sheets – EXCEL