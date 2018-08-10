Digital Trends
Gaming

Earn a trove of 200 skins and victory poses in ‘Overwatch’ Summer Games

Chaya Rusk
By
1 of 28
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x0250000000000b1d
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x0250000000000b4a
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x0250000000000b4b
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x0250000000000b4c
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x0250000000000b4d
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x0250000000000b08
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x0250000000000b24
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x0250000000000b25
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x0250000000000b26
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x0250000000000b27
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x0250000000000b28
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x0250000000000b30
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x0250000000001a3a
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x0250000000001a3b
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x0250000000001a3c
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x02500000000010bf
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x02500000000015f2
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x02500000000016d2
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x025000000000106a
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x025000000000106b
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x025000000000170b
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x0250000000001062
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x0250000000001095
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x0250000000001096
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x0250000000001097
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x0250000000001098
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x0250000000001716
overwatch summer games 2018 live 0x0250000000001952

The slightly overdue Overwatch Summer Games 2018 are live from now until August 31 and will feature 6 new Legendary and 3 new Epic skins, 50-plus brand new Summer Games items, as well as all past exclusives in Summer Games Loot Boxes. The Games debuted on August 9 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Whether you live for competition like Overwatch League players or are gunning for fresh items, the Lúcio-centered Summer Games are a great time to amplify your skills and nab some seasonal loot.

The Summer Games Exclusive Brawl, Lúcioball, includes a Competitive Play ladder structure and placement matches for players to show off their mastery. Head over to the Copa if you’re ready for intense competitive play.

If you’re new to Overwatch or didn’t participate in the Games last year, let’s break it down! Each team will need to pilot three Lúcios, scoring goals on a playing field specifically modified to maximize use of his Wall Ride mechanic.  To control the ball, you can use both melee attacks or sound waves.

A new Ultimate, Turbo Boost Ultimate, can boost your movement speed and jump height. Combine with Crossfade and Amp it Up to navigate smoothly throughout the arena. Strategic use of all three movement specials can give your team the advantage they need– just keep an eye on the other three Lúcios!

If you loved the Estádio das Rãs and Sydney Harbour stages from last year, you’ll enjoy revisiting them any time you’re not at the new Busan Stadium. It holds a shiny view of the surrounding area, unlike the real-world enclosed stadium of the same name in South Korea.

There are over 200 cosmetic Summer Games items to collect. Favorite heroes are matched with sometimes fitting and sometimes comedic sportswear–if you ever wondered whether or not Roadhog was a Lacrosse bro, Blizzard has gifted us with a Legendary Skin to contemplate. D.va’s heart-shaped-glasses wearing Waveracer is already a fan favorite, Cabana Ana keeps it shady, and Gridironheart Reinhardt looms large as ever. Fastball Zenyatta and Catcher Winston seem well-suited to their existing mechanics.

Three epic skins should catch the true collector’s eye: Mexicana Sombra, Éireannach Moira, and Kronor Brigitte all have national flair on their coats and some sharp sartorial silhouettes. New emotes reveal Lúcio as a skilled juggler, and most adorably, Boxing Bastion. The hero Wrecking Ball, or Hammond, is a recent mech option you should take the time to explore.

Crack open a loot box to find all these skins, new voice lines, victory poses, and country flag player icons. Previous Summer Games Events items can be purchased with credits for a discount.  If you can’t get enough in-game loot, check out the new Nerf line of Overwatch weapons.

Grab some friends and break it down in sporty summer skins and gorgeous worldwide arenas with your favorite heroes!

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to Gameshare on an Xbox One
Up Next

Here's how and where you can watch the best 4K content
God of War New Game+
Gaming

‘God of War’ New Game+ adds a steeper challenge to the game in a free update

The God of War New Game+ release date has been announced for later this month as a free download for PS4 players. The free download will allow players to restart their journeys with stronger enemies and more.
Posted By Cody Perez
worldofwarcraft 7
Gaming

Here is our ‘World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth’ leveling guide

This 'World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth' leveling guide will help you quickly rise from level to the new expansion's maximum of 120. Most of these tips work even for new players who've never touched the game before.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Gears of War 4
Gaming

The best Xbox One games (August 2018)

More than four years into its lifespan, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From 'Cuphead' to 'Halo 5,' the best Xbox One games offer something for everyone.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

'Super Mario Odyssey' is one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now, from Super Mario Odyssey to Fortnite.
Posted By Steven Petite
Bose QC 35 II
Home Theater

Firmware update brings Alexa to Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones

Google Assistant is no longer the only voice-powered virtual assistant integrated directly into the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones, as a recent software update brings Amazon's Alexa assistant to the party.
Posted By Kris Wouk
wireless charger duo
Mobile

The Samsung Wireless Charger Duo is now available for $120

At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung announced its Wireless Charger Duo -- a wireless charging pad that's capable of charging two devices at once. The device was released alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy Watch.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Steven Winkelman
Faraday Future FF 91
Cars

Take a closer look at the 1,050-hp Faraday Future FF 91 with this virtual tour

The Faraday Future FF 91 electric crossover boasts some impressive statistics, but Faraday still hasn't delivered any to customers. In the meantime, take a virtual walk around this Tesla-fighting electric car.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Movies & TV

Sony's upcoming 'Venom' movie might not be R-rated after all

Tom Hardy will play the lead role in Sony Pictures' Venom, so here's everything we know about the solo feature for the popular Spider-Man spinoff character ahead of the film's 2018 premiere in theaters.
Posted By Rick Marshall
nvidia esports boot camps shanghai munich esportsbootcamp
Gaming

Munich and Shanghai are getting their own Nvidia esports boot camps

Nvidia has been running an esports "boot camp" in Silicon Valley for the last few years, giving players a chance to hone skills before events, and the hardware giant will soon open two boot camps in Shanghai and Munich.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo
Gaming

Paid Nintendo Switch Online subscription service kicks off next month

Nintendo Switch Online, a service initially scheduled to kick off in 2017, will finally launch in the latter half of September. It will be required to play online games once it becomes available.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Apple MacBook-review-lid
Computing

A brand-new Mac can be hacked remotely during its first Wi-Fi connection

Researchers discovered a security flaw affecting versions of MacOS prior to 10.13.6 that allows hackers to take control of a Mac during first-time setup and device provisioning. Malicious code can then be injected into the Mac.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Google Pixel 2 XL against plant
Mobile

Google Pixel 3 XL may feature a massive 6.7-inch display

It hasn't been too long since Google launched the Pixel 2, but it's already gearing up for the next iteration, the Google Pixel 3. Here's everything we know about the upcoming phones so far.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Best graphics card for gaming
Computing

Why stop at one? Nvidia’s rumored GTX 1180 might double down on cooling fans

A rumor stemming from the leaked printed circuit board for the GeForce GTX 1180 graphics card claims that Nvidia redesigned the drum fan to accommodate a dual-fan design. This rumor focuses on the Founders Edition model.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
stanford university measures speed of death cell
Emerging Tech

Here’s how Stanford scientists measured the speed of death

For the first time, scientists at Stanford University have been able to observe the speed at which death spreads across a cell once the self-destruct "trigger wave" has been initiated.
Posted By Luke Dormehl