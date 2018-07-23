Nerf this – literally: ‘Overwatch’ to get Nerf gun line in 2019

Share

Blizzard’s Overwatch is tremendous fun to play on consoles and PC, but what if there were a way to get even more immersed in the action? No, we aren’t talking about virtual reality — Hasbro and Blizzard have joined forces to design a line of Nerf guns. “Nerf this,” indeed.

Announced at San Diego Comic Con, the first in the Nerf Rival Overwatch line will be a re-creation of Reaper’s shotgun. With a white barrel and bronze grips, it looks over-the-top enough for the edgy Reaper to use in battle, and it comes with enough storage capacity to hold eight darts.

The shotgun will be able to shoot darts at about 90 feet per second, so you don’t have to worry about doing any serious damage to anyone, but it’s certainly menacing enough to be the finishing touch on a Reaper cosplay, possibly for next year’s San Diego Comic Con. However, make sure you have rendered it inoperable, or you might not be allowed to take it with you to the event.

If you’re hoping to get your hands on another weapon — we’re crossing our fingers for Hanzo’s bow or Lúcio’s Sonic Amplifier — you’re in luck, as Hasbro is planning to make more Overwatch weapons in the future.

“The Wight Reaper Blaster is the first in the series developed in a collaboration between Blizzard Entertainment and the Nerf Rival brand to bring the iconic Overwatch accessories to life,” Hasbro said in the announcement. “Fans of the team-based action game will enjoy custom Nerf Rival rounds with the Overwatch logo that are specifically colored for each blaster.”

You’ll have to wait until next year to get your hands on Reaper’s blaster, and if Hasbro wants to create every hero’s weapon as a Nerf toy, it better get to work. The game recently added the character Wrecking Ball — also known as Hammond — to the game. The hamster operates inside a large steel robot ball equipped with powerful machine guns, though we’re pretty sure any re-creation will leave the rodent out of things. In the meantime, perhaps you can make your own.

Overwatch is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.